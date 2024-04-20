GTA 6 loading time discussion divides fans ahead of the expected trailer 2

Grand Theft Auto fans are now speculating on the GTA 6 loading time on Reddit, with various users having differing opinions. A user by the name of "Sonething3526" made a post on the r/GTA6 subreddit, asking what the users there thought about the GTA 6 loading time.

Many users stated that it will load in around 15-40 seconds, which will make the loading time faster than Red Dead Redemption 2 or equal to GTA 5 on current-gen consoles:

Others, however, believe that the GTA 6 loading time might take a bit longer, with some comments stating that it could take up to 5 minutes:

Redditor "ZealousTaxful" commented that we might be needing some seriously fast SSDs, which might be something to consider when GTA 6 comes out on PC. The default SSDs on the different PS5 models are some of the fastest on the market, so loading times will hopefully be fast.

"Gonna need a reaaallll fast SSD."

Most fans want the GTA 6 loading time to be fast as they have become accustomed to fast loading times on the PS5.

"I am so not looking forward to dealing with long load times again. In-game or online. Not after most of us have gotten used to short load times with GTA5 on the PS5. It's really going to be painful."

Now, "BredBul" commented that if the GTA 6 loading time is too fast, players might not be able to enjoy the music and artwork that Grand Theft Auto loading screens are famous for. They also discussed how they preferred to have longer load times in GTA 4 just to enjoy the music, which is a memory many GTA fans can relate to.

"What bothers me, it's if it will take 5-15secs, we wont have enough time to listen for a loading soundtrack and to watch that beautiful arts. When I was playing GTA IV i wanted it to load longer, so I can enjoy that beautiful music."

Redditor "gimmepound" came up with a great idea for players who want to enjoy the theme and artwork — allow for a prompt to resume the game instead of loading in automatically. Let's hope Rockstar Games makes this a reality in case the GTA 6 loading time does indeed turn out to be blazingly fast.

"best if they add a prompt to start the game whenever you want so you could keep looking at the art and enjoy the music."

A user by the name of "Dry-Fault-5557" reminded everyone about how long Grand Theft Auto Online would take to load before a fan (tostercx) modified the code to fix the issue. Rockstar then utilized this fix and rewarded the coder $10,000. The bug was apparently due to a single thread CPU bottleneck, fixing which improved load times by around 70%.

"Didn't 5 take super long to load until someone modified it and rockstar took notice and improved the game?"

Another user named "Astronomer_Various" also referred to GTA 5 taking an insane amount of time on the PS4 in 2015, which was already fixed before the Online loading issue came up.

"GTA 5 used to take 30 minutes to an hour on the PS4 back in like 2015 but i think they fixed it with an update."

GTA 6 loading time could be faster on PS5 Pro

While we can only speculate what the GTA 6 loading time will be, it's expected to be faster on the PS5 Pro. There are rumors about Rockstar releasing the game on the PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony's upcoming console whose speculations were leaked recently. So, this new console might be able to provide better performance and even improve load times.

Now, YouTubers Moore's Law is Dead and Michael from NXGamer believe that this upcoming console might be able to run GTA 6 at up to 40 FPS. It's important to note that all of this is just speculation and nothing has been confirmed by either Sony or Rockstar. So, whether it's about the GTA 6 loading time or the availability of the game on the PS5 Pro, any speculation should be taken with a grain of salt.

