How to best prepare for Regirock Raid Hour on February 15 in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's next Raid Hour will be underway on February 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Trainers will be able to encounter and battle Regirock in 5-star raids until February 22, 2023, at 10:00 am.

Since the Raid Hour event is quickly approaching, it's not a bad idea for trainers to get ready to battle Regirock as many times as they can. More encounters mean more chances at encountering a Regirock with great IV stats, and some lucky Pokemon GO players may even find a shiny after the raid battle.

Pokemon GO trainers hoping to battle Regirock before the end of its time in the raid spotlight will have a few things to keep in mind to prepare.

Tips to remember when taking on Raid Boss Regirock in Pokemon GO

Natural counters to Regirock, like Breloom, should be powered up in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While preparing for a raid boss in Pokemon GO may seem straightforward, Regirock can be a tough opponent. Its high defense stat and boosted CP can make it difficult to take down if trainers don't take every factor of the battle into account. Picking the right counter Pokemon is obviously important, but so are many other facets of the fight, including items, berries, and more.

Here are a few things you can do to prepare for Regirock's raid window in Pokemon GO:

Gather and power up the right Pokemon capable of countering Regirock in raids. Regirock is weak to Fighting, Grass, Water, Ground, and Steel-type moves. Pokemon of these types are the perfect fit to use those moves. It's also a good idea to collect some Mega Energy for these Pokemon if they're capable of Mega Evolution, as a Mega Pokemon will be an invaluable ally when dealing with Regirock. Gather your healing items, including Potions and Revives, and you'll want to collect the highest-quality ones possible. Regirock can deal plenty of damage even if you're countering it effectively, so it's wise to keep some healing items in your bag to pick your fainted Pokemon up and get them back into the fight. Snag some berries if at all possible. While you'll get rewards for completing Regirock's raid in Pokemon GO, having some extra berries can result in the creature being easier to catch or providing more candies to power it up if you have one already. Get in touch with your fellow trainers. Defeating a Regirock as a raid boss isn't something that most players can accomplish on their own. Bringing in other players that know the battle should yield the best results (when it comes to items and Premier Balls) to help you catch Regirock after the raid concludes. If at all possible, seek out a location that has several gyms ahead of the raid change on February 15. A 5-star raid isn't always guaranteed at a single gym, so having multiple gyms in an area that you can visit will help you continuously battle Regirock if you need to.

Beating Regirock can be a tall task, but it's by no means an impossible one. Determined trainers should be able to overcome the Rock-type titan with a little help and some sound strategy.

Even better, there's an entire week to defeat and capture Regirock. Trainers who do catch the powerful Legendary Pokemon will notice that it has learned the Charged Move Earthquake.

Poll : 0 votes