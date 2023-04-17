5 best upcoming sneaker collabs of 2023

The sneaker world has witnessed a major revolution in sneaker culture, thanks to evolving designs and technology that brands have adapted for sneakerheads. The history of sneaker collaborations started with celebrities like Michael Jordan and fashion brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton. The trend of footwear collaborations took on the footwear culture scene and only increased with time.

The success of sneaker collaborations has also encouraged the footwear industry to periodically release new kicks resulting from collaborations between design houses and celebrities. As a result, the trend of shoe collaborations is no longer just a once-in-a-generation occurrence for sneakerheads.

Additionally, statistics show that in 2023, revenue in the footwear market will total US$2.63 billion. The market is anticipated to expand by 6.18% yearly. These figures consist of forthcoming shoe collabs along with general sneaker releases.

Ja Morand x Nike Ja 1 "Ember Glow" and four other sneaker collabs of 2023

1) Ja Marant x Nike Ja 1 "Ember Glow"

Nike consistently explores the limits of shoe design. As a result, some of the best players are represented on The Swoosh's talent list, including innovative technology combining performance and style. For example, Ja Morant, one of the NBA's newest players, wears Ja 1, the brand's signature shoe.

Donned in a color scheme of Ember Glow, Blue Lightning, Light Silver, and Black. This version of the Nike Ja 1 has wraparound Blue Swooshes and a strengthened midfoot in a mesh upper. Morant's "JA" emblem can be found on tongue labels and insoles, while his number "12" is embroidered onto heels, among other things.

The style is completed by a black rubber outsole sitting atop a white, cushioned midsole. The shoe will only be offered in men's sizes.

The Ja Marant x Nike Ja 1 "Ember Glow" will be available from July 3, 2023, for $110 at select and official Nike retail sites.

2) Bape x Adidas Forum Low sneaker pack

To release two all-new versions of the Forum Low sneaker model, Adidas is resuming its collaboration with Nigo-founded Japanese fashion company Bape. The collab between the two is 20 years old, and the Japanese label is 30 years old.

As Bathing Ape approaches its 30th anniversary, they're preparing to release a number of collaborations, including five alleged Adidas x Bape releases in 2023.

The most recent Forum Low shoe set is dressed in blue and green tones. The shoe style boasts the recognizable and recognizable camo print of ABC. The general design aspects of both trainers are the same, with the exception of the colors. Both kicks have an identical material upper with dubraes, typical color blocking, and 30th-anniversary graphic embellishments.

The shoe pack is set to be released on May 20, 2023, for varying prices at select retail sites and the official Adidas retail site.

3) Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Samba "Lilac"

Pharrell Williams and Adidas have extended their partnership through the distinctive Humanrace designs created by Skateboard P.

It appears that collaborations with Adidas will still be a priority even though the hip-hop and design mogul has accepted a position at Louis Vuitton. A new hue of the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Humanrace Samba has surfaced in "Lilac."

Given that they are covered in lilac, the raw-hide leather laces give the shoe a more upscale appearance and maintain the color scheme's monochrome nature. The shoe's style is finished with a matching purple rubber midsole and outsole that lays beneath your feet. The shoes will be packaged in a distinctive purple Humanrace and Adidas box that also contains extra laces and a dust bag with the Humanrace logo.

The Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Samba "Lilac" shoe will be released in some time later in 2023 for $110 at the official Adidas retail site and other select retail sites.

4) Union LA x Bephie's Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 1

Union LA has been one of Jordan Brand's busiest collaborators in recent years, helping to create some of the most recognizable Air Jordan kicks. Chris Gibbs and his label's DIY and retro aesthetic make the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High in 2018 one of the most costly AJ 1 collaborations available on the secondary market. A two-pack of AJ 2s, four AJ 4s, and the latest, the AJ KO 1 Low, were all released by Union.

Union LA, Bephie's Beauty Supply, and Jordan Brand worked together to create this shoe pair combining their three unique and innovative streetwear and sneaker-scene personalities. Chris Gibbs, a well-known retailer with a gift for fusing old and modern trends, created Union LA.

The kicks will be made available on August 6, 2023, along with a corresponding line of clothing that includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, shorts, and socks. In addition, the shoe will only be offered in women's sizing, with a suggested retail price of $200 for each pair.

5) Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus "Olive"

The second pair, the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light "Olive," has already been previewed, even as the duo's first collaboration, Campus Moon, is creating waves all over. "Olive" refers to the color scheme of olive green and brown.

The Campus "Olive" from the collaboration has a shaggy suede top with a dusty green color, contrasting with a dull olive accent on the collars coated in satin. Unlike its original iteration, this Campus gives the form a pop of color. For increased comfort, the collar has been significantly thickened and is coated in luxurious olive suede.

These kicks are set to release in June 2023 and will retail for $120 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

A lot of sneaker collabs are set to take over the sneaker world in 2023. However, the announcement of these five kicks has already initiated excitement amongst sneakerheads.

