Friday First: Every major project dropping tomorrow

Fridays are always very busy for the music industry with most artists and record labels scheduling drops for highly anticipated singles, albums, projects, EPs, and mixtapes on the last working day of the week.

Since Friday leads into the weekend, most artists and labels try to capitalize on the fact that their fans would be highly likely and willing to consume a new project.

Given the above, releasing music on Fridays is considered profitable since a larger streaming audience will increase the first day's sales, which are crucial for ranking on the Billboard Top Songs and Albums charts.

Albums dropping on Friday, February 23

Here's a list of all the major albums that will hit streaming platforms tomorrow:

1. INSANO (NITRO MEGA) - Kid Cudi

On February 4, Kid Cudi announced his highly anticipated Deluxe edition of INSANO, which was released on January 12.

According to a series of tweets by Cudi on X (formerly Twitter), the Deluxe edition of his ninth studio album includes 18 new tracks.

2. Mac & Cheese 5 - French Montana

French Montana's 24th career mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5, will mark the end of his "Mac & Cheese" series, which started back in 2010.

The upcoming mixtape will feature artists like Kanye West, JID, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and more. The mixtape's official tracklist was announced in early January this year, and confirms 23 songs for the final project from the Morrocan rapper.

3. COMING HOME (Expanded Edition) - Usher

Usher's ninth studio album, Coming Home, will find its "expanded edition" go live on all digital music streaming platforms tomorrow.

4. ROBOPHOBIA - EARTHGANG

Earthgang, the Atlanta-based hip-hop duo, will release their second installment to the "EarthGang vs. The Algorithm" series, titled Robophobia, tomorrow.

More albums releasing on Friday:

Loss Of Life - MGMT

Rent Due - Hit-Boy & LaRussell

I've Never Been Here Before - Erick The Architect

On Purpose, With Purpose - Ghetts

a bit of a mad one - Glaive

Oasis - KA$HDAMI

Singles dropping on Friday, February 23

Here's a list of all the major singles that will hit streaming platforms tomorrow:

1. GANG$TA - Free Nationals x A$AP Rocky x Anderson .Paak

GANG$TA releases tomorrow and will be distributed to all streaming platforms via Apeshitinc, who announced the trio collaboration with a short preview on their Instagram account.

For A$AP Rocky, this single arrives amid increasing anticipation for his upcoming studio album, Don't Be Dumb.

2. Kisses Make Sure - Young Thug x James Blake x Strick

Kisses Make Sure will be released tomorrow and will feature an exciting collaboration between Young Thug, James Blake, and Strick.

The single was produced by Bryan Yepes, who co-produced The Bees Knees on Juice Wrld's 2019 album Death Race For Love.

3. In The Dirt - Russ

Russ announced his upcoming single, In The Dirt, with a preview he posted to his Instagram on February 19. The preview features two versions of Russ going back and forth over the beat, performing a verse from the upcoming song.

4. Love On - Selena Gomez

On February 15, Selena Gomez began her viral rollout for the upcoming single, Love On, which found the singer sending exclusive links to lucky fans with codes and locations for hidden lyrics from her song.

Although fans speculate that Love On could be part of her highly anticipated album SG3, Selena has yet to provide an official statement regarding the the album's status.

More singles releasing on Friday:

TBA - Smino

Old Days - Lil Durk

Himothy - Quavo

No Apologies - Consequence x Kanye West

KARMA - SiR x Isaiah Rashad

TBA - Central Cee

Live From The Roxy - Ransom x Boldy James x Harry Fraud

Going To The Top - DDG

Friday, February 23, 2024, appears to be stacked with music releases from Kid Cudi and Usher's DELUXE editions of their 2024 albums to GANG$TA, which will mark Free Nationals' first release in almost four years.

