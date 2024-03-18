What happened to Curtis Engeland? Suspects arrested over defrauding and killing missing Mercer Island man

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested in South Carolina on Thursday, March 14, 2024, for their alleged involvement in the death of Curtis Engeland. A 74-year-old Mercer Island resident, Engeland was found dead in Cosmopolis in Grays Harbor County, after being reported missing in February 2024. He was allegedly injected with fentanyl before being stabbed in the neck when the alleged killers realized that he didn't die of a fentanyl overdose, according to reports.

The suspects Philip Brewer, 32, and Christina Joel Hardy, 47, are facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree identity theft, and first-degree theft. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed the charges against the two suspects and sought a bail of $5 million each.

Hardy and Brewer were arrested after Engeland was reported missing by his family on February 24, 2024. His body was later found in Cosmopolis, Grays Harbor County, which is reportedly over 100 miles away from his Mercer Island home.

Details from court documents indicate that Brewer and Hardy allegedly went on a spending spree shortly after Engeland's tragic demise. The two reportedly made"extravagant purchases" just hours after his death. The Mercer Island Police Department revealed in a statement that both suspects were apprehended in Southern California. They were accused of defrauding and killing Engeland.

The investigation took a turn when the King County Medical Examiner's Office declared Engeland's death a homicide. They highlighted blunt force trauma to the 74-year-old's face and a stab wound in his neck. The medical examiner also noted the presence of fentanyl in Engeland's system.

Alleged killers of Curtis Engeland fabricated conversations to evade suspicion

The Mercer Island police arrested 32-year-old Philip Brewer and 47-year-old Christina Joel Hardy in connection to 74-year-old Curtis Engeland's death. Court documents showed that Brewer and Hardy allegedly used Engeland's cell after his death to create fictitious exchanges. They did so the presumably deceive law enforcement into believing that the 74-year-old was alive.

Prosecutors stated that the two planned and executed the crime very meticulously before swiftly assuming control of Engeland's finances, identity, and residence. The prosecutors said that this warranted their individual bail to be set at $5 million.

They also revealed that Brewer and Hardy fled Washington state after killing Engeland, and reportedly lived in Salem, Oregon. The alleged killers then relocated to Southern California, where they were apprehended. News reports also revealed that Brewer and Hardy disposed of their cell phones along with Engeland's in an attempt to evade law enforcement tracking.

Court records further indicated that Engelnad had reported his wallet, keys, and cell phone stolen on January 13, 2024, by someone he knew. This was reportedly after he and Brewer had a week-long interaction with Brewer on a dating app. The two then met at a Renton Starbucks and Engeland dropped Brewer to his house in South Seattle.

The day after that meeting in Starbucks, Curtis Engeland Brewer went on a hike before returning to Engeland's house for a movie. However, when Curtis woke up the next morning, he found Brewer along with his possessions had gone missing.

This was followed by Brewer's bank accounts witnessing significant withdrawals. Brewer and Hardy allegedly siphoned $6,200 from Engeland's home equity line of credit and $5,000 from his checking account. They also withdrew substantial sums from other accounts, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage from a Renton Fred Meyer store reportedly captured Philip Brewer and Christina Joel Hardy engaging in fraudulent transactions, as detailed in charging documents.

Ove a month after Curtis Engeland met Philip Brewer, on February 24, 2024, at around 2:02 pm, Mercer Island police responded to a missing person report at the former's house.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects attempted to create an illusion that Engeland was not missing by sending text messages from his phone. However, one recipient found the message suspicious, citing the late hour and content.

Police also handwritten note found on Engeland's bedside table.

"Will be back later on the week. Unexpected matters have come up (phone number redacted). Please call me," the note stated.

Later that day, police received a report of Brewer's presence at Engeland's home. Upon arrival, they encountered Brewer, Hardy, and Brewer's son. Hardy informed officers that they met Engeland through a Craigslist ad and developed a friendship after he sought a house sitter, court documents revealed.

Christina Joel Hardy informed law enforcement that Engeland had offered to rent her and Philip Brewer his basement for $500 per month. The suspects also claimed to have received text messages from Engeland indicating he would be absent for 3-6 weeks.

The suspects were questioned about their involvement with Engeland's financial accounts. Prosecutors disclosed that at that time Brewer and Hardy had asserted that Curtis Engeland had granted them access to pay for utilities in his absence. However, authorities are scrutinizing this claim.

Regarding Curtis Engeland's missing vehicle, the suspects allegedly stated that Engeland had permitted them to use it.

Curtis Engeland's body was discovered in Grays Harbor County

Mercer Island police found Curtis Engeland's vehicle in a QFC parking lot. Inside the trunk, authorities allegedly found a cardboard box containing a significant amount of blood, along with a partially soaked white towel and two water bottles.

Further investigation revealed that Philip Brewer and Christina Joel Hardy had used one of Curtis Engeland's credit cards to purchase a vehicle worth over $25,000. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the suspects making the purchase at a car dealership.

Less than two weeks later, Engeland's body was discovered in Grays Harbor County. According to court documents, clues from the suspects' cell phone activity aided in locating the remains. Additionally, a man stopped by the California Highway Patrol revealed that he had been staying with Brewer and Hardy, who allegedly confessed to killing Engeland.

The suspects purportedly disclosed a plan to abduct Hardy's daughter and return to Washington state, as they anticipated facing legal repercussions. The man also asserted that Curtis Engeland was injected with fentanyl and subsequently stabbed in the neck before his body was disposed of in Grays Harbor County.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that Curtis Engeland's death was likely a slow process. They cited the data from his Garmin watch which indicated a cessation of heart rate between 1 and 2 am on February 24, 2024. Currently, Brewer and Hardy remain in custody in California, awaiting extradition to Washington state. Arraignment hearings are anticipated following their return.