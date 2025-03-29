Pets Go Rainbow Competition guide

The Rainbow Competition in Pets Go is a competitive event where Robloxians can earn Rainbow Tokens to earn a spot on the leaderboard. Ranking in the top spots grants the winners various prizes, including Huge Eggs, the Huge Temporal Owl, and more. This competition started on March 28, 2025, and is scheduled to end on April 4, 2025, lasting for just a week.

Here’s what you need to know about the Rainbow Competition in Pets Go.

Breaking down the Rainbow Competition in Pets Go

Overview

The Rainbow Pets upgrade tree (Image via Roblox)

The Rainbow Competition is about breaking open Lucky Blocks in the Rainbow Zone for a chance to earn the Rainbow Token. This Token is the focal point of the competitive event; the more Rainbow Tokens you earn, the higher your spot on the leaderboard will be.

To access these Lucky Blocks, you must first unlock Rainbow Zone by purchasing the Rainbow Pets upgrade in the Upgrade tree. This node is located within the Luckier tab of the main skill tree and costs 20,000 Coins to unlock.

Once you unlock this node, you get access to the Rainbow Pets upgrade tree. In this tree, you can unlock perks that improve your damage against the Lucky Blocks as well as the Pinata Boss. Furthermore, certain nodes also improve the odds of receiving Rainbow Tokens, making it a central part of the competition. Be sure to unlock these upgrades as soon as possible.

Prizes are awarded to the players who place in the top spots on the leaderboard. Players in the top 10,000 spots receive three God Potions that boost your roll luck. Robloxians in the top 1,000 will receive a Huge Egg, granting them access to a free Huge Pet. Lastly, the top 100 contenders are guaranteed to receive the Huge Temporal Owl.

Also read: Pets Go Fishing guide

Earning Rainbow Tokens quickly

The Rainbow Zone (Image via Roblox)

Earning Rainbow Tokens quickly is a matter of ensuring that you have purchased every relevant node in the Rainbow Pets upgrade tree. Here are the relevant upgrades that you should unlock ASAP before moving on to other perks in the menu:

Rainbow Tokens (I, II, III)

Huge Rainbow Tokens (I, II, III)

Titanic Rainbow Tokens (I, II, III)

Lucky Block Damage (I, II, III)

The other nodes on the screen are relatively low priority, but we still recommend getting them as they will help significantly. You may also want to aim for the Pinata Egg by defeating the Pinata Boss, which involves unlocking the Pinata Boss Damage nodes. That way, you can maximize the damage you deal to the Lucky Blocks using Rainbow Pets.

The Rainbow Event counts cumulative Rainbow Token collection, which means that you are free to spend your Tokens. So, you can convert your existing Pets into their Rainbow counterparts by bringing the Rainbow Tokens to the Rainbow Machine.

Note that you can only convert a regular Pet into its Rainbow variant if you have 10 of the same type with a rarity of one in 100,000 or higher. Additionally, you need five Huge Pets and a Huge Rainbow Token to get a Huge Rainbow Pet. Similarly, a Titanic Rainbow Pet requires a Titanic Rainbow Token and three Titanic Pets.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did the Pets Go Rainbow Competition start?

The Rainbow Competition started on March 28, 2025.

How long does the Rainbow Competition last in Pets Go?

The Rainbow Competition is set to end on April 4, 2025, a week after it commenced.

How to get a Titanic Rainbow Pet in Pets Go

A Titanic Rainbow Pet can be obtained by bringing three Titanic Pets to the Rainbow Machine and using a Titanic Rainbow Token.

