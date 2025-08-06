Slayer Online codes (August 2025)

The latest active Slayer Online codes can be used to get freebies that boost your progress in the game. In this action RPG, inspired by the popular Demon Slayer anime, you start by completing smaller tasks before facing powerful bosses. As you advance, you’ll need stronger weapons, better powers, and upgraded moves to survive.

Ad

Redeeming codes helps you unlock these advantages early, giving you a solid head start in the Roblox experience.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Slayer Online. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Slayer Online are issued.

All Slayer Online codes (Active)

Start completing tasks (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active Slayer Online codes as of August 2025. Since codes can expire at any time, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Ad

Trending

List of active Slayer Online codes Codes Rewards DESCENDANTS 30 Descendants Spins ThankYou90k! 45 Clan Spins, 45 Demon Art Spins, 2 Breathing Resets, 2 Mode Resets, and 1 Stat Resets 10MVISITS1 100 Clan Spins, 100 Demon Art Spins, 2 Mode Spins, 2 Race Change Spins, and 10 Weapon Recolor Spins CodeBlessing 100 Clan Spins, 100 Demon Art Spins, 2 Mode Spins, 2 Race Change Spins, and 10 Weapon Recolor Spins

Ad

Inactive Slayer Online codes

This game has a large number of expired codes. They are listed below:

List of inactive Slayer Online codes Codes Rewards CallVbugs Free rewards CallVgift Free rewards SlayerOnline2 Free rewards 5MVisitsVeryCool Free rewards AFreeModeReset Free rewards TY7KLikes Free rewards CoolCode Free rewards BugsFixedGiveMeRobux Free rewards LikesNVisitsNFavs Free rewards Update2 Free rewards 8HoursMaintenance Free rewards Update1.5 Free rewards 1MVisitsTYEveryone Free rewards 3KLikes Free rewards 750KVisitsWorking Free rewards 2KLikesWorking Free rewards CodesBugged Free rewards Update1 Free rewards ICatchYou Free rewards KLikesWow Free rewards 250KVisits Free rewards 1KVisitsTYAll Free rewards SomethingBigComing Free rewards 100KVisitsCool Free rewards 5KFavorites Free rewards FinalSelectionBug Free rewards 500Likes Free rewards 50KVisits Free rewards Release Free rewards BugFixes Free rewards Guizera Free rewards SorryMobiles Free rewards SorryShutdown Free rewards FlowerbugFix Free rewards Emotion Free rewards Flower Free rewards CallV Free rewards RaykaQt Free rewards Valentine Free rewards Sorrybugfix! Free rewards UpdateSOON Free rewards 10KLikesOnFire Free rewards XMASUpdate Free rewards PihhZIsTheBestDeveloper Free rewards

Ad

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Slayer Online codes

Redemption spot (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the instructions below to redeem active codes in this Roblox experience:

Ad

Open Roblox and log in using your account credentials. Search for Arcade Basketball and go to the game's homepage. Click on the Play button to launch the game. Then, skip through the loading screen. Look for the Shop icon at the top of the screen and click on it. In the Shop menu, find the code redemption tab where you can enter a code. Carefully enter the code into the box. Then, press the Enter key on your device.

Ad

If the code is valid, a message will appear confirming the rewards have been added to your account.

Why are codes important in Slayer Online?

Codes are important in Slayer Online because they give you various rewards.

The latest game codes grant Spins, which are essential for customizing key aspects of your character. You can use these Spins to change your Descendants, Clan, Demon Art, or Breathing Style. This allows you to unlock different abilities and moves, giving you an edge in combat and helping you become a stronger player overall.

Ad

Slayer Online code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Slayer Online, the most reliable fix is to use the copy-paste method. This helps avoid common errors, like typos or incorrect capitalization, as the codes are case-sensitive and must be entered exactly as shown.

Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, as even a small formatting issue can cause it to fail.

Ad

Where to find the latest codes for Slayer Online

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest codes for Slayer Online, check the game’s homepage on Roblox, where updates are often posted. You can also join its private Discord server for exclusive announcements. @CallVwasTaken on X.com is another reliable source for code drops.

Ad

Additionally, subscribing to the YouTube channel called Shy Devs can help you stay updated with new codes and game news.

FAQs on Slayer Online codes

How many times can you redeem Slayer Online codes?

Each Slayer Online code can be redeemed only once per account. However, you can redeem all available codes on the same day as long as they are still active.

When do the codes expire in Slayer Online?

Ad

The developers of Slayer Online do not provide exact expiration dates for codes. This means codes can become inactive at any time without notice.

When are the next Slayer Online codes coming?

The release of new Slayer Online codes often depends on player milestones. For example, the code "10MVISITS1" was dropped when the game reached 10 million visits, and "ThankYou90k!" was released after it hit 90,000 likes. This suggests that future codes are likely to arrive when the game achieves more visits, likes, or similar community goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Benny Sagayarajan Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025