Slayer Online codes (August 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Aug 06, 2025 03:08 GMT
Start playing the game with free codes (Image via Roblox)
Use rewards from Slayer Online codes to get ahead in the game (Image via Roblox)

The latest active Slayer Online codes can be used to get freebies that boost your progress in the game. In this action RPG, inspired by the popular Demon Slayer anime, you start by completing smaller tasks before facing powerful bosses. As you advance, you’ll need stronger weapons, better powers, and upgraded moves to survive.

Redeeming codes helps you unlock these advantages early, giving you a solid head start in the Roblox experience.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Slayer Online. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Slayer Online are issued.

All Slayer Online codes (Active)

Start completing tasks (Image via Roblox)
Start completing tasks (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active Slayer Online codes as of August 2025. Since codes can expire at any time, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

List of active Slayer Online codes
CodesRewards
DESCENDANTS30 Descendants Spins
ThankYou90k!
45 Clan Spins, 45 Demon Art Spins, 2 Breathing Resets, 2 Mode Resets, and 1 Stat Resets
10MVISITS1
100 Clan Spins, 100 Demon Art Spins, 2 Mode Spins, 2 Race Change Spins, and 10 Weapon Recolor Spins
CodeBlessing
100 Clan Spins, 100 Demon Art Spins, 2 Mode Spins, 2 Race Change Spins, and 10 Weapon Recolor Spins
Inactive Slayer Online codes

This game has a large number of expired codes. They are listed below:

List of inactive Slayer Online codes
CodesRewards
CallVbugsFree rewards
CallVgiftFree rewards
SlayerOnline2Free rewards
5MVisitsVeryCoolFree rewards
AFreeModeResetFree rewards
TY7KLikesFree rewards
CoolCodeFree rewards
BugsFixedGiveMeRobuxFree rewards
LikesNVisitsNFavsFree rewards
Update2Free rewards
8HoursMaintenanceFree rewards
Update1.5Free rewards
1MVisitsTYEveryoneFree rewards
3KLikesFree rewards
750KVisitsWorkingFree rewards
2KLikesWorkingFree rewards
CodesBuggedFree rewards
Update1Free rewards
ICatchYouFree rewards
KLikesWowFree rewards
250KVisitsFree rewards
1KVisitsTYAllFree rewards
SomethingBigComingFree rewards
100KVisitsCoolFree rewards
5KFavoritesFree rewards
FinalSelectionBugFree rewards
500LikesFree rewards
50KVisitsFree rewards
ReleaseFree rewards
BugFixesFree rewards
GuizeraFree rewards
SorryMobilesFree rewards
SorryShutdownFree rewards
FlowerbugFixFree rewards
EmotionFree rewards
FlowerFree rewards
CallVFree rewards
RaykaQtFree rewards
ValentineFree rewards
Sorrybugfix!Free rewards
UpdateSOONFree rewards
10KLikesOnFireFree rewards
XMASUpdateFree rewards
PihhZIsTheBestDeveloperFree rewards
How to redeem Slayer Online codes

Redemption spot (Image via Roblox)
Redemption spot (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the instructions below to redeem active codes in this Roblox experience:

  1. Open Roblox and log in using your account credentials.
  2. Search for Arcade Basketball and go to the game's homepage.
  3. Click on the Play button to launch the game. Then, skip through the loading screen.
  4. Look for the Shop icon at the top of the screen and click on it.
  5. In the Shop menu, find the code redemption tab where you can enter a code.
  6. Carefully enter the code into the box. Then, press the Enter key on your device.
If the code is valid, a message will appear confirming the rewards have been added to your account.

Why are codes important in Slayer Online?

Codes are important in Slayer Online because they give you various rewards.

The latest game codes grant Spins, which are essential for customizing key aspects of your character. You can use these Spins to change your Descendants, Clan, Demon Art, or Breathing Style. This allows you to unlock different abilities and moves, giving you an edge in combat and helping you become a stronger player overall.

Slayer Online code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in Slayer Online, the most reliable fix is to use the copy-paste method. This helps avoid common errors, like typos or incorrect capitalization, as the codes are case-sensitive and must be entered exactly as shown.

Make sure there are no extra spaces before or after the code, as even a small formatting issue can cause it to fail.

Where to find the latest codes for Slayer Online

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To find the latest codes for Slayer Online, check the game’s homepage on Roblox, where updates are often posted. You can also join its private Discord server for exclusive announcements. @CallVwasTaken on X.com is another reliable source for code drops.

Additionally, subscribing to the YouTube channel called Shy Devs can help you stay updated with new codes and game news.

FAQs on Slayer Online codes

How many times can you redeem Slayer Online codes?

Each Slayer Online code can be redeemed only once per account. However, you can redeem all available codes on the same day as long as they are still active.

When do the codes expire in Slayer Online?

The developers of Slayer Online do not provide exact expiration dates for codes. This means codes can become inactive at any time without notice.

When are the next Slayer Online codes coming?

The release of new Slayer Online codes often depends on player milestones. For example, the code "10MVISITS1" was dropped when the game reached 10 million visits, and "ThankYou90k!" was released after it hit 90,000 likes. This suggests that future codes are likely to arrive when the game achieves more visits, likes, or similar community goals.

