Best and worst of SmackDown (September 29, 2023) - John Cena's WWE future decided; new target on Roman Reigns and more 

WWE SmackDown was another enthralling and nail-biting edition with the ignition of new feuds and title defenses. With Fastlane not too far away, the build-up and anticipation left the wrestling fraternity on the edge of their seats.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of SmackDown:

#5. Best: New member teased for LWO?

Dragon Lee already made an impressionable main roster debut in his match against Dominik. He was ringside for Rey Mysterio's title match on SmackDown. The Master of 619 defended the United States Championship against fellow LWO member Santos Escobar.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits walked out to wreak havoc following their match. Dragon Lee tried to intervene but was prevented by security from going over the ringside barricade.

If the 28-year-old luchador feuds with Bobby Lashley, it would be fitting that he joins forces with Rey Mysterio and the group to take The All Mighty and his group down a notch.

#4. Worst: Bayley's SmackDown loss and accepting title defense on IYO SKY's behalf

On SmackDown, Charlotte Flair confronted Bayley before their singles match. She pointed out how she went from a go-getter in the Four Horsewomen to hanging around IYO SKY and not bothering to contend for a title shot. Flair then challenged for the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane 2023.

Following her loss, Bayley grabbed a mic and trash-talked Flair while the remainder of Damage CTRL was gearing up for an attack. Asuka ran out to even the odds before Bayley accepted the challenge for a triple-threat match at Fastlane 2023. IYO SKY did not hide her shock and disbelief at what transpired.

This incident could also lead to The Role Model possibly creating an implosion and conclusion of Damage CTRL.

#3. Best: Jimmy Uso's subtle dig at Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso's destructive path in recent weeks on SmackDown indicates his presiding on his actions and attacks. While it seems he may be trying to remind the wrestling fraternity that he has not entirely adhered to The Bloodline following his actions at SummerSlam.

While Paul Heyman was addressing the WWE Universe on their upcoming Fastlane match, Jimmy Uso mocked Roman Reigns by asking for the mic. The Wise Man was hesitant but gave in. Uso then discussed how John Cena feared him, hence his absence from the blue brand. He was interrupted by Karl Anderson, who attacked him to gain vengeance for his actions against AJ Styles the previous week on the blue brand.

Jimmy Uso certainly has his path and already planted seeds for a confrontation with Roman Reigns.

#2. Worst: Bobby Lashley's displeasure with The Street Profits

Bobby Lashley seemed to have mega plans when taking Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford under his wing. However, their recent losses have not favored their allegiance towards The All Mighty.

He was a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown and cited that he was done with the former tag team champions. Waller suggested he should consider mentoring Austin Theory before The Street Profits walked out to attempt a reconciliation.

The trio's alliance seems to be on the verge of ending as it barely began. They should consider extending their duration as all members have a lot to prove and a long list of blockbuster feuds as a stable.

#1. Best: LA Knight's SmackDown return and revelation as John Cena's tag team partner at Fastlane 2023

John Cena was left furious in the aftermath of last week's events. His appearance on the blue brand this week seemed blurry in light of transportation issues he had, as announced by Paul Heyman.

The Cenation Leader arrived backstage in a Mustang and briskly walked into the arena, contract in hand. He cited his resistance to backing down despite Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa's assault. The duo pounced on Cena before LA Knight ran out to aid him. The 40-year-old signed the contract, becoming John Cena's partner at Fastlane 2023.

This proves to be a major step for Knight's push in WWE and possibly taking him a step closer to a feud with The Bloodline in the long run.

