Australia's Hazlewood rested for opening Pakistan ODI

by Reuters News 08 Jan 2017, 12:26 IST

Australia's Josh Hazlewood shines the pink ball as he prepares to bowl during the first day of the third cricket test match against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval, in South Australia, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood will be rested for Friday's one-day international series opener against Pakistan at Brisbane to manage the fast bowler's workload, coach Darren Lehmann said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Hazlewood and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc played all six tests in the home summer and were expected to be rested for some of the matches in the five-match series ahead of a four-test tour of India starting next month.

"He's not injured but we have decided to give him a week to freshen up at home and he will link up with the ODI squad in Melbourne ahead of the second match of the series," Lehmann said in a statement.

"Although, if one of our other fast bowlers picks up an injury in the run-up to Friday's first game at the Gabba then he could be called up to slot in."

Pace bowler Billy Stanlake, who stands 2.04 metres tall and has been in fine form in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Adelaide Strikers, is likely to make his debut if Australia opt to play three pacemen at the Gabba.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)