Factbox: New Zealand v Bangladesh test series

by Reuters News 11 Jan 2017, 13:48 IST

Cricket - New Zealand Nets - Headingley - 27/5/15 New Zealand's Mike Hesson and Brendon McCullum during nets Action Images via Reuters / Philip Brown Livepic

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Factbox on the test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, which begins on Thursday in Wellington:

FIXTURES (start times GMT)

First test Jan. 12-16, Basin Reserve, Wellington (2200 on Jan. 11)

Second test Jan. 20-24, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (2200 on Jan. 19)

NEW ZEALAND

Test ranking: 6

Coach: Mike Hesson

Captain: Kane Williamson

Squad: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

BANGLADESH

Test ranking: 9

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Subashis Roy.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total: 11

New Zealand wins: 8

Draws: 3

IN NEW ZEALAND

Total: 5

New Zealand wins: 5

LAST FIVE TESTS

2013 Match drawn, Dhaka

2013 Match drawn, Chittagong

2010 New Zealand won by 121 runs, Hamilton

2008 Match drawn, Dhaka

2008 New Zealand won by three wickets, Chittagong

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)