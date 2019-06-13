×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Durant undergoes surgery on ruptured Achilles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    13 Jun 2019, 02:32 IST
Durant-cropped
Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals due to an Achilles injury

Kevin Durant has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles sustained during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Durant travelled to New York for treatment after he had hobbled off court against Toronto, with reports circulating that the 30-year-old had suffered an Achilles injury.

The extent of the injury was not confirmed until Wednesday, however, when the Golden State Warriors forward took to Instagram to share an update following surgery.

"My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way," Durant wrote.

"Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that's what I do. I wanted to help my team-mates on our quest for the three-peat.

"It's just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

Durant, who had not played in 32 days since suffering a calf injury, went down in the second quarter of Monday's game and had to be helped off the court. He left the arena on crutches. 

He had worked his way back into the lineup after going down in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets, forcing him to miss the Warriors' previous nine playoff games. 

The Warriors rallied from a six-point deficit late in Game 5 to cut the Raptors' NBA Finals lead to 3-2. 

Advertisement
'I'm hurting deep in the soul' – Durant following Achilles injury
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 12th: Anthony Davis trade could be completed ahead of NBA draft, Kevin Durant free agency update and more
RELATED STORY
Meyers, Warriors react to Kevin Durant's Achilles injury
RELATED STORY
It's an awful feeling and no one can help you - Woods empathises with injured Durant
RELATED STORY
Barkley on Durant injury: They should not have put that man out there!
RELATED STORY
Kerr 'devastated' for Durant after injury sours Warriors win
RELATED STORY
Lowry unimpressed with reaction to Durant injury
RELATED STORY
Durant 'having a rough time', admits Warriors star's mother
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, May 2nd: Kevin Durant to consider Nets in free agency, James Harden injury update and more
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Durant exits Scotiabank Arena on crutches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us