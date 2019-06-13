BREAKING NEWS: Durant undergoes surgery on ruptured Achilles

Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals due to an Achilles injury

Kevin Durant has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles sustained during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Durant travelled to New York for treatment after he had hobbled off court against Toronto, with reports circulating that the 30-year-old had suffered an Achilles injury.

The extent of the injury was not confirmed until Wednesday, however, when the Golden State Warriors forward took to Instagram to share an update following surgery.

"My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way," Durant wrote.

"Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that's what I do. I wanted to help my team-mates on our quest for the three-peat.



"It's just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it."

Durant, who had not played in 32 days since suffering a calf injury, went down in the second quarter of Monday's game and had to be helped off the court. He left the arena on crutches.

He had worked his way back into the lineup after going down in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets, forcing him to miss the Warriors' previous nine playoff games.

The Warriors rallied from a six-point deficit late in Game 5 to cut the Raptors' NBA Finals lead to 3-2.