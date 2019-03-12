Cavs shock Raptors, Clippers crush Celtics

Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off an impressive 126-101 NBA victory over the high-flying Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Cleveland may be 14th in the Eastern Conference standings, but they were too good for the second-placed Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.

Toronto made just 28.2 per cent of their three-pointers, while Cleveland shot 43.9 per cent.

Rookie guard Collin Sexton scored a game-high 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting for the Cavaliers.

Although Kawhi Leonard contributed 29 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors, Toronto could not close the gap on the road.

Cleveland improved to 17-50 with the win while Toronto dropped to 48-20.

Walker shines in defeat

Kemba Walker put up 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, but the Charlotte Hornets lost 116-108 to the Houston Rockets.

Bradley Beal fell just short of a triple-double, recording 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Washington Wizards' 121-115 win against the Sacramento Kings.

Lou Williams scored 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting as the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Boston Celtics 140-115.

Griffin struggles as Pistons lose

Blake Griffin scored 10 points on just one-of-10 shooting in the Detroit Pistons' 103-75 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Joe Ingles scored five points on two-of-nine shooting as the Utah Jazz went down to the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-89.

Williams makes history

Williams became the NBA's all-time leader in bench scoring with this layup.

Monday's results

Cleveland Cavaliers 126-101 Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets 103-75 Detroit Pistons

Washington Wizards 121-115 Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets 118-106 Charlotte Hornets

Oklahoma City Thunder 98-89 Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers 140-115 Boston Celtics

Trail Blazers at Clippers

The Clippers are riding a five-game winning streak. The Portland Trail Blazers has dropped down to fifth in the Western Conference standings and will need to perform in the coming weeks to secure a home-court advantage in the postseason.