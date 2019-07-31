CJ McCollum 'agrees three-year, $100m extension' with Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum has reportedly agreed a three-year, $100million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN, McCollum's representative Sam Goldfeder has confirmed a deal has been struck.

This extension will be tacked on to the four-year, $106m contract McCollum signed in 2016.

The 27-year-old guard, who seemingly confirmed the news via responses to messages of congratulations on his official Twitter feed, became eligible for the extension last week and will partner with Damian Lillard in Portland's backcourt for the foreseeable future.

Lillard is fresh off a four-year, $196m supermax extension he signed in July and has played alongside McCollum since 2013-14.

McCollum averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 70 regular-season appearances with the Trail Blazers in 2018-19.

He helped Portland finish the year with a 53-29 record, which ranked third in the Western Conference.

Portland were swept aside by the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, though, and are still looking to take the next step and contend for a championship.

The Trail Blazers are expected to get Jusuf Nurkic back next season as he suffered a season-ending leg injury in March. They also upgraded their frontcourt by trading for Hassan Whiteside and selecting North Carolina's Nassir Little in the 2019 NBA Draft.