Clippers to monitor George hamstring soreness

Paul George will be assessed after being troubled by a tight left hamstring during the Los Angeles Clippers' 126-112 win over the Detroit Pistons.

George combined with Kawhi Leonard for 30 points but Montrezl Harrell (23 points), Lou Williams (22) and JaMychal Green (12 points and 12 rebounds) also did serious damage from the bench.

Having gone back to the locker room with just under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, George was ruled out during the third as the Clippers stretched their lead.

Rodney McGruder started the second half in place of George, who rounded out his work with 12 points in 16 minutes.

"Nothing happened [specifically] – he just felt tightness," Clippers coach Doc Rivers told ESPN

"He said it at half-time and then we just decided not to bring him back. So he's going to be evaluated clearly."

The Clippers are back in action on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies – the first game of a home back-to-back set before they welcome the New York Knicks.

Starting the decade off with a W. pic.twitter.com/qhCoch0cVI — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 3, 2020