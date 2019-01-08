Covington found out about 76ers-Timberwolves trade on social media

Robert Covington learned he was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Minnesota Timberwolves the same way almost everyone else did – via social media.

Covington and forward Dario Saric were sent to Minnesota in mid-November as the centrepieces of Philadelphia's deal to bring in four-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Jerryd Bayless and a future second-round pick were also part of the package the Timberwolves received.

Discussing his trade away from the 76ers, Covington told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday: "I found out on social media.

"It was like five minutes before the team meeting, then [76ers head coach] Brett [Brown] called me and EB [general manager Elton Brand] called me, but I already knew. By then it was already out there. That's how I found out."

Covington spent four-plus seasons playing for Brown in Philadelphia after arriving in 2014 and the 28-year-old said he was surprised by the tone of their phone call following the deal.

"It was really clear-cut and dry," Covington said. "As far as having that respect level, and for how much we'd been through, I would have thought it had to be completely different, but it wasn't. Considering how much time relationship-wise and everything that went down. ... It was weird."

Covington, who is out an extended period of time with a bone bruise, is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game for the Timberwolves this season. He is shooting 43.3 per cent from the field and 37.2 per cent from three-point range.

Covington said he was not expecting to play for a team other than Philadelphia in 2018-19.

"I was told over the summer that there was no chance that I would be traded," Covington said. "At the same time … anything can happen."

Minnesota – who will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday – fired head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau on Sunday. Ryan Saunders will serve as the team's interim coach for the remainder of the season.