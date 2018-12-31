Curry keeps promise with shoe delivery

Stephen Curry Shoes

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry kept true to his word and delivered shoes to a young girl who took issue with the fact his trademark footwear were available only in boys' and mens' sizes on UA's website.

Riley Morrison received two presents during the holiday season that simply said, "To Riley, from Steph Curry." When she opened them up, both gifts contained girl-sized Curry shoes.

Her father, Chris, posted a video of his daughter opening the gifts and wrote a thank you message on Instagram that said, in part: "When your favorite basketball player (and candidate for best person ever) sends you a Christmas gift..... Can't say thank you enough to @stephencurry30 , @sc30inc, Bryant Barr and @underarmour . Your response to Riley's letter has been amazing. Appreciate everything you are doing for her and the generosity you have shown."

Nine-year-old Morrison wrote a letter to Curry last month, asking him why his new namesake-model shoes were not available in girls' sizes.

"I wanted to write the letter because it seems unfair that the shoes are only in the boys’ section and not in the girls’ section,” Riley told Teen Vogue. "I wanted to help make things equal for all girls, because girls play basketball, too."

In the letter - tweeted by Vox Media's Liz Plank with a "hey @stephencurry30 can u help?" - Riley points out the problem.

“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp,” she wrote, in part. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5s too.”

Curry caught wind of the letter and tweeted a handwritten response to the young girl, not only saying that he had spent two days getting the Under Armour website issue updated, but also wrote that he would send her a pair of Curry 5s and hook her up as “one of the first kids to get the Curry 6.”

He prefaced the note with, "Appreciate you helping us get better Riley!"