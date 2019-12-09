Doncic not interested in comparisons to 'one of a kind' Jordan

Mavs star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic insisted he could not be compared to "one of a kind" Michael Jordan despite breaking one of the NBA great's records on Sunday.

The MVP candidate had 27 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as the Dallas Mavericks slipped to a narrow defeat to the Sacramento Kings.

In doing so, Doncic enjoyed a 19th straight game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists - the best such streak of any player since the ABA-NBA merger.

The previous benchmark belonged to Jordan, who had a run of 18 20-5-5 performances in March 1989, but Doncic is not ready to see his name put alongside the six-time champion.

"There are a lot of stats going on," Doncic told reporters. "I think it's a little bit too much [about] stats.

@luka7doncic (27 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST) becomes the only player since 1976 to record 19 straight games with 20+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/UkiNja4mPX — NBA (@NBA) December 9, 2019

"You can't compare anybody to Michael Jordan. He's one of a kind. Those are just stats."

Despite his personal achievement by the game's end, Doncic was not happy with his first-half performance as Dallas trailed by 20 points after two quarters.

"Our first half was maybe the worst of the season - starting with me," the 20-year-old said. "There was no energy. We came back in the second half doing much better stuff."