×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Doncic not interested in comparisons to 'one of a kind' Jordan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Dec 2019, 21:38 IST
Luka Doncic - cropped
Mavs star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic insisted he could not be compared to "one of a kind" Michael Jordan despite breaking one of the NBA great's records on Sunday.

The MVP candidate had 27 points, seven rebounds and eight assists as the Dallas Mavericks slipped to a narrow defeat to the Sacramento Kings.

In doing so, Doncic enjoyed a 19th straight game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists - the best such streak of any player since the ABA-NBA merger.

The previous benchmark belonged to Jordan, who had a run of 18 20-5-5 performances in March 1989, but Doncic is not ready to see his name put alongside the six-time champion.

"There are a lot of stats going on," Doncic told reporters. "I think it's a little bit too much [about] stats.

"You can't compare anybody to Michael Jordan. He's one of a kind. Those are just stats."

Despite his personal achievement by the game's end, Doncic was not happy with his first-half performance as Dallas trailed by 20 points after two quarters.

"Our first half was maybe the worst of the season - starting with me," the 20-year-old said. "There was no energy. We came back in the second half doing much better stuff."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us