Durant 'having a rough time', admits Warriors star's mother

Kevin Durant is having a rough time following his suspected Achilles injury, according to the Golden State Warriors star's mother.

Wanda Durant appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning to give an update on Kevin, who flew to New York on Tuesday to have an MRI on his injured leg.

"Emotionally, it's a little tough for him. Physically, of course, you all saw he went down. He's having a rough time right now," she said.

Wanda was at home watching Game 5 of the NBA Finals when she saw Kevin hobble off the Toronto Raptors' court just 12 minutes into his return from a calf injury that had sidelined him for a month.



"I was excited because he was doing so well and then when it happened I kinda just sunk," Wanda said of watching her son get hurt.

"I was just glued on him and glued on his eyes to see how he was doing. [It was] hurtful to see the anguish in his eyes and he looked as though he felt somewhat dejected."

Wanda also said she was able to talk to her son shortly after the injury happened when he was taken back to the locker room.

"I talked to him about five, 10 minutes afterward and he told me not to cry. Because you know he just worked so hard to get back to play. He just told me not to worry, it's going to be okay," she said.

"It's still out right now, he felt that he was able to play and they said that he could play. We still have to analyse that and see if they made the right decision.

"The doctors said that he was okay. Kevin couldn't have gone on his own to say I'm gonna play without the advisement of the doctors."