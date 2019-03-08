×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Frustrated' Antetokounmpo falls foul of officials but Bucks respond in style

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    08 Mar 2019, 14:54 IST
Giannis Antetokounmpo_cropped
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo admitted frustration got the better of him after his technical foul helped inspire the Milwaukee Bucks in Thursday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

Believing he was fouled when attempting a shot in traffic during the third quarter, Antetokounmpo's continued complaints to the officials led to him being punished.

However, after the Pacers missed the technical free throw, the Bucks responded with 13 unanswered points to move clear of their opponents, eventually triumphing 117-98 to snap a two-game losing streak.

Antetokounmpo - who started the crucial run with a dunk - finished the game with a game-high 29 points, yet he praised his colleagues for the positive way they reacted to his indiscretion.

"You're playing the game and you're trying to give your all, you're trying to help your team-mates in any way possible and sometimes things are not working out the way you wanted and you just get frustrated," Antetokounmpo told the media.

"Sometimes you take it out on the refs, sometimes you take it out on yourself. I obviously took it out on the ref and got the tech - [I] definitely deserved it.

"But I think my team-mates did a great job just picking it up, playing with energy, rebounding the ball and responding the right way."

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer also felt the call on Antetokounmpo inspired the team in the right way, as they returned to winning ways following road losses in Utah and Phoenix.

Advertisement

"It felt like the whole arena, his team-mates, I think everybody was probably somewhat frustrated, but I think that frustration got channelled into a great energy," Budenholzer said.

"His team-mates, and then Giannis, I thought made a couple big plays coming off the technical."

Pau Gasol made his home debut - the centre recording five rebounds in 11 minutes of action - as Milwaukee improved their record to 49-16, giving them a three-game lead over the Toronto Raptors at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Omnisport
NEWS
Antetokounmpo, Middleton pace Bucks past Pacers 117-98
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Wizards, 131-115
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo matches career high with 44, Bucks beat Cavs
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo paces Bucks past Knicks to home-and-home sweep
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo leads streaking Bucks past Grizzlies 111-101
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks beat Celtics 120-107
RELATED STORY
With Antetokounmpo sidelined, Bucks beat Bulls 117-106
RELATED STORY
Middleton, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past T-Wolves 140-128
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Knicks in Christmas debut
RELATED STORY
Antetokounmpo has 31 points as Bucks beat Mavericks 116-106
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us