Fultz 'is a monster' – Magic team-mate Gordon

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz

Aaron Gordon believes Markelle Fultz can be an impact player for the Orlando Magic, describing the NBA's former number one pick as a "monster".

Fultz has yet to play for Orlando after Orlando acquired him from the Philadelphia 76ers in early February in exchange for Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks.

Injuries and shooting issues have plagued Fultz since he was drafted first by the 76ers in the 2017 draft.

But Gordon believes the 21-year-old guard has a chance to be a difference maker.

"[Fultz] is a sleeper," Gordon told SiriusXM NBA Radio. "If he wakes up and if he's awake and woken up, he's a monster. A monster. People are sleeping on him. That's what I mean by, 'He's a sleeper'. People are sleeping on him. He's going to be huge for our team."

Fultz began his career with high expectations after he was selected by the 76ers two years ago. However, he has dealt with injuries and a hitch in his jump shot over the last two seasons, which have limited him to 33 total games.

"[Fultz's] working hard, he's made great progress," Magic head coach Steve Clifford told SiriusXM earlier this month. "You know, right now we don't have a timetable for when he'll be back, but he's really doing a great job."

Fultz said in March he is focusing on getting 100 per cent healthy.

"Get right, and everything will take care of itself," Fultz told The Athletic at the time. "Nobody here is rushing me. Everybody here is just open to me getting right and healthy first."

The Magic finished last season with a 42-40 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12. They fell to eventual champions the Toronto Raptors in five games in the first round.

Orlando re-signed Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic this offseason and they also inked Al-Farouq Aminu to a three-year deal.

The Magic also selected former Auburn forward Chuma Okeke with 16th pick in the 2019 draft.

Gordon, 23, averaged 16.0 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Magic in 2018-19. He has spent his entire five-year career in Orlando and signed a new four-year, $84million contract with the team in July 2018.