Howard officially heading to Lakers after clearing waivers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 27 Aug 2019, 05:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard's return to the Los Angeles Lakers was confirmed by the NBA team on Monday.

Howard will head back to the Lakers for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when he spent one year with the team.

After the center cleared waivers, Los Angeles quickly made the well-reported move official.

Howard planned to sign a non-guaranteed deal with the team, according to an earlier report from ESPN.

Los Angeles lost DeMarcus Cousins to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear earlier this month, leaving JaVale McGee as the only active center on the Lakers' depth chart.

Joakim Noah and Marreese Speights were also considered as potential replacements for Cousins.

Howard, 33, averaged 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Washington Wizards last season but only appeared in nine games because of a back injury he suffered early on in the year.

He was traded to Memphis following the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies recently negotiated a buyout with the big man so he could rejoin the Lakers.

Advertisement

Los Angeles have seen some major turnover on their roster, as they traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and multiple future first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire Anthony Davis to pair with LeBron James.

The Lakers finished last season with a 37-45 record and missed the playoffs and will look to improve upon that mark with their new personnel in 2019-20.