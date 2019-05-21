×
Iguodala out of Game 4 against Trail Blazers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    21 May 2019, 05:30 IST
AndreIguodalacropped
Andre Iguodala drives at Seth Curry

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala will miss Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals due to a calf injury.

Warriors head coach Kerr confirmed Iguodala's absence for Monday's showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Iguodala was cleared of serious damage after undergoing an MRI exam on his left calf, but the 35-year-old remains on the sidelines.

He left Game 3 after feeling tightness in his left calf in the opening quarter of Saturday's 110-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The MRI exam came back negative, but he will not play when the two-time defending champions — who lead the series 3-0 — attempt to seal their spot in the NBA Finals.

Last week, Kerr said Alfonzo McKinnie is capable of stepping up if Iguodala is unavailable.

"We'll have to have more minutes from him, but we're confident he can do the job." Kerr said.

Stephen Curry echoed Kerr's sentiments.

"Injuries are a part of the game, but we have guys that are capable and can step up," Curry said. "It will require Alfonzo having a few more minutes, Jonas [Jerebko], J.B. [Jordan Bell] playing the solid basketball he did on Saturday night."

