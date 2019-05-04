It's getting ridiculous - Irving furious at calls going Giannis' way

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving took aim at the officiating in the Boston Celtics' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks after Giannis Antetokounmpo went to the free-throw line 22 times.

The Bucks won 123-116 at TD Garden to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, with MVP favourite Antetokounmpo converting 16 of his free-throw attempts and finishing the contest with 32 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in a dominant performance.

Yet Irving, who scored a team-high 29 points for Boston, was furious with the referees for being so keen to blow the whistle and award calls in Antetokounmpo's favour.

"It's inevitable [to get caught up in a run of foul calls]," Irving told reporters.

"A guy [Antetokounmpo] comes in almost six times in a row and gets free throws. What are you really going to do?

"It's slowing the game down. So the run that you would hope to make in a quarter like that doesn't happen. He shot 22 [free throws] on the game.

"I mean, it's getting ridiculous at this point. It's just slowing the f****** game down."

The Celtics, who many hailed as the favourites to win the Eastern Conference before the 2018-19 season, will have a chance to level up the series in Game 4 on Monday.

