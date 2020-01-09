×
Jimmy Butler blasts T.J. Warren: He's not even in my league, he's trash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 09, 2020
Jan 09, 2020 IST
T.J. Warren and Jimmy Butler - cropped
T.J. Warren and Jimmy Butler square up to each other

Jimmy Butler gave a withering assessment of T.J. Warren, calling the Indianapolis Pacers forward "trash" after the two clashed in the Miami Heat's bad-blooded road win.

Warren was ejected in the third quarter of the Heat's 122-108 triumph having twice tangled with Butler, who squared up to his opponent and shouted in his direction before blowing him kisses as he walked off.

Speaking afterwards, Butler, who had 14 points, let rip again.

"I think it's tough for him because I can guard him and he can't guard me," he said in quotes published on ESPN.

"At the end of the day, that's what it comes down to. I think you just gotta watch your mouth in certain situations. Some s*** you just don't say as a man.

"He gotta see me the next time because I feel like what he said was truly disrespectful, and it's all good cos we see him again."

Butler added: "He's soft.

"He's not even in my f***ing league. Nowhere near me.

"If I was their coach, I would never put him on me. Ever again... He's trash."

Warren did not speak to reporters afterwards and Butler continued to come after him on social media, uploading a picture of the Heat's schedule on Instagram with Miami's next game against the Pacers circled.

Butler wrote: "@t.warren1 don't be mad you can't guard me. We will see what you about in March."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@t.warren1 don’t be mad you can’t guard me. we will see what you about in March.

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on

