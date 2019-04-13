×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kerr doesn't approve of Walton's Lakers exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    13 Apr 2019, 07:40 IST
LukeWalton - cropped
Lakers head coach Luke Walton

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the Los Angeles Lakers have lost "one of the best human beings" after Luke Walton's departure.

The Lakers and third-year coach Walton agreed to mutually part ways on Friday following a tumultuous season.

Los Angeles missed the playoffs again despite LeBron James' arrival, while Magic Johnson stepped down as team president on Tuesday.

Kerr addressed Walton's exit on Friday, telling reporters: "I'm disappointed for Luke. In this job, as a coach in the NBA, you are 100 per cent dependent on your circumstances — the strength of your organisation, the momentum, the unity.

"Everything has to be in good order. If it's not, as we have witnessed with the Lakers, then there's going to be casualties and usually the coach is the first one.

"They're losing one of the best human beings in the NBA, they're losing a guy who knows the game as well as anybody I've ever met."

Walton was an assistant on Golden State's staff from 2014 to 2016. He served as the interim head coach of the Warriors, leading them to an NBA record 24-0 start and 39-4 win-loss ratio before Kerr returned from health issues.

The Warriors finished 2015-16 with a 73-9 mark – an NBA record. Kerr was named the NBA's Coach of the Year that season, despite being present for fewer games than Walton.

Advertisement

Walton went 98-148 in his three years with the Lakers and said Los Angeles would always be "special" to him and his family in a statement following his release.

The Lakers finished 2018-19 with a 37-45 record, missing the playoffs for the sixth successive season.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kerr disappointed for LeBron after tough first year in LA
RELATED STORY
Cousins unfortunate to be ejected - Kerr
RELATED STORY
Kerr talks up importance of Warriors' meeting with Nuggets
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade: 3 Alternative options to Anthony Davis this summer
RELATED STORY
Kerr allays Curry injury concerns
RELATED STORY
Warriors roll past Lakers 108-90, chasing West's top seed
RELATED STORY
Dominant Cousins earns Kerr praise after Warriors victory
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, April 12th: Draymond Green could be traded to the Lakers, Kings interested in Luke Walton, and more
RELATED STORY
Kerr frustrated by Durant's ejection but accepts Warriors must regain composure
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, April 9th: Kyrie Irving could join Lakers, Golden State prepared for Kevin Durant exit and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us