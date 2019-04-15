Kerr, Warriors delay film session to watch Tiger win Masters

Tiger Woods celebrates his Masters triumph

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wanted his team to watch the end of the Masters, where Tiger Woods reigned supreme.

Woods carded a two-under-par 70 in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday to claim his 15th major title and first in 11 years.

Kerr made sure two-time defending NBA champions the Warriors – in the mist of the Western Conference first-round playoffs – tuned in to see Woods' victory.

"Everybody was pretty excited," Kerr told reporters. "We had to delay our film session so we could watch the last couple of holes. It was pretty amazing and fun to watch."

Woods last earned a major title at the U.S. Open in 2008. The American star's career was then side-tracked by injuries and off-the-course issues. He was ranked as low as 1,199th in the world as recently as November 2017.

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

"We never thought he'd play again," Kerr said. "It's kind of fun for us to watch other athletes in other sports and watch their determination and their adversity.

"Those are great lessons. We look at a lot of that stuff with our team. We've got tons of sports fans and it's just fun. It's fun to see other athletes do their thing."

Warriors star Stephen Curry congratulated Woods on Twitter after his success at Augusta.

Golden State forward Kevon Looney told reporters he thought Curry "almost cried" following Woods' final round.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 57-25 record and earned the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They topped the Los Angeles Clippers 121-104 in game one of their opening-round series on Saturday.