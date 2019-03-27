Kingsbury praises Rosen but says Cardinals yet to decide on number one pick

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 27 Mar 2019, 08:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Josh Rosen

Kliff Kingsbury praised Josh Rosen but did not rule out the Arizona Cardinals taking another quarterback with the number one pick in the 2019 draft.

The Cardinals are reportedly considering selecting former Oklahoma signal caller Kyler Murray with the top selection and some have speculated Rosen will not fit into Kingsbury's offense.

But, Arizona's first-year coach said that was not the case when he met with reporters on Tuesday.

"People have said a lot of things that are misconceptions, if you will," Kingsbury said, via ESPN. "But Josh is a tremendous player, I've always thought, watching him at UCLA. He played his best football in a spread system, some similarities to what we do.

"He's a tremendous thinker, very cerebral, can throw it with anybody, and we take a lot of pride in building a system around a quarterback."

Rosen completed 55.2 per cent of his passes and threw for 11 touchdowns, along with 14 interceptions, in 14 games as a rookie for the Cardinals in 2018. The team went 3-10 in his starts.

"He's a confident young man, and that's what you love about him," Kingsbury said. "He's got very thick skin. All of this kind of falls off his back, and he's ready to go prove what he can do."

Kingsbury, however, said the team have not made a decision about who they will draft as they are still gathering "information".

"You have to meet with all the players, and then you've got to get the best answer you can come up with," Kingsbury said. "You just want to make sure you are thorough when you have that number one pick.

Advertisement

"That's a pick that can change your organisation for many years to come. If you're not doing all your due diligence possible, then I think it's a mistake."

Murray tallied 54 total touchdowns, won the Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff last season.

Kingsbury called Murray "one of the better dual-threat players to ever play".

"I don't know if I've seen one that can do both things as well as he does," Kingsbury said. "You see the running ability … He's a true dropback passer when he wants to be. He's a tough combination."

The 2019 NFL Draft will be held on April 25-27.