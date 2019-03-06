×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lakers forward Kuzma out for up to a week

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    06 Mar 2019, 16:48 IST
Kuzmacropped
Los Angeles Lakers Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers could be without Kyle Kuzma for up to a week after the forward suffered a minor ankle sprain.

Kuzma joined the Lakers' injury list when he went down in the final quarter of a 113-105 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

The 23-year-old will definitely miss the Denver Nuggets' visit to Staples Center on Wednesday and may also be sidelined for the showdowns with the Boston Celtics on Saturday and the Chicago Bulls next Tuesday.

Brandon Ingram (shoulder), Tyson Chandler (neck) and Lance Stephenson (toe) are questionable to face the Nuggets.

Head coach Luke Walton had only eight active bodies for an on-court practice session on Tuesday. 

The Lakers have only a slim chance of making the playoffs, but Walton is encouraged by the manner in which they have united in adversity.

"It's been a challenge, it's been a lot of ups and downs and a lot of between on-court stuff and off-court stuff." said Walton.

"It's tested us but I think we have come together as a group and that's something that only comes with time and I'm happy with the way we've done that."

Omnisport
NEWS
Lakers' Kuzma to undergo MRI on back injury
RELATED STORY
LeBron, Kuzma lead Lakers to easy win over Grizzlies
RELATED STORY
Kuzma set to miss Nuggets clash, Ingram expected to return
RELATED STORY
Lakers Trade Rumors: Lakers open to trading Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram
RELATED STORY
4 things the Lakers need to sort out to make a playoff run
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers could give up Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, pick to get Anthony Davis from Pelicans
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Playoff Chances: The Los Angeles Lakers seem destined for failure
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Disappointing Performances - Week 20
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Kuzma leads Lakers' 120-96 rout of Suns for 3rd straight win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us