×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

My team-mates are looking at me – Giannis revels in leading role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    18 May 2019, 11:30 IST
Giannis-cropped
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo said he enjoys leading the way after helping the Milwaukee Bucks earn a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals.

The high-flying Bucks took control of the NBA playoff series thanks to Friday's 125-103 rout of the Raptors in Game 2 in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo – one of three finalists for the MVP award – posted 30 points and 17 rebounds and the Greek star revelled in the result.

"I think mentally we were ready for this game," Antetokounmpo, who is vying with James Harden and Paul George for the league's top honour, said. "I think once the game started, we did a great job setting the tone. We just wanted to protect home.

"We knew that the Raptors were going to come and try to play hard and try to get one at our place, but we just wanted this game.

"I know every night when the game starts my team-mates are looking at me. I think it definitely gave the team a lot of energy."

Antetokounmpo received plenty of support against the second-seeded Raptors, with Ersan Ilyasova contributing 17 points off the bench, while Nikola Mirotic (15), Malcolm Brogdon (14) and George Hill (13) also chipped in.

"It's amazing," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "It's so nice seeing guys come into the game being mentally prepared, setting the tone for the whole team and just playing hard. In this team, any given night, guys can step up. You really don't know where it's going to come from.

Advertisement

"Tonight, Ersan had a great game. George Hill had a great game. In Game 3, someone else is going to have a great game. This is the beauty of basketball. This is the beauty of our team, that we trust one another. We've been winning, so it feels good."

With the series moving to Toronto for Game 3 on Sunday, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said: "We're going to lose some games, and we're going to keep doing what we've been doing all year. You can't just base it on the results.

"Obviously tonight was a huge positive. The guys have learned a way to play. They believe in it. We believe in it. The more positive results you get, sure it reinforces it.

"It just lets them know that nothing is going to change. We'll just continue that going into Game 3, win or lose, going into Game 4."

Advertisement
O'Neal on Giannis: The kid is better than me at 24
RELATED STORY
They've made the difference – Giannis praises Bucks' bench
RELATED STORY
NBA 2019: Who should be MVP - James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Giannis’ Strong Case for MVP
RELATED STORY
Team LeBron rallies to beat Team Giannis, 178-164
RELATED STORY
Greek coach who discovered Giannis: I had a feeling something big was going to happen
RELATED STORY
Giannis 'ready to play' despite ankle issue
RELATED STORY
Giannis to play for Greece at FIBA Basketball World Cup
RELATED STORY
I wanted to relax with my family! - Nuggets coach Malone excited by All-Star role
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Star Game 2018-19: Mock Draft for Team LeBron and Team Giannis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us