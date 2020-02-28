No. 3 Gonzaga routs San Diego to seal 8th straight WCC title

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 3 Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-59 on Thursday night to clinch its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.

Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC), which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday. The win came on a night when former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was honored.

Joey Calcaterra scored 19 for undersized San Diego (9-21, 2-13), which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the country.

WISCONSIN 81, No. 19 MICHIGAN 74

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — D'Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped Michigan's winning streak at five.

The Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) extended their own winning streak to five, never trailing in the game and repelling every Michigan push in the second half. The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank a 3-pointer to double the lead.

Zavier Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8) who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.

CALIFORNIA 76, No. 21 COLORADO 62

Advertisement

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley matched his career highs of 26 points and five 3-pointers, and California pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado.

Kareem South had 19 points and Paris Austin added 12 as the Golden Bears (12-16, 6-9 Pac-12) emphatically ended a five-game losing streak against the Buffaloes and gave first-year coach Mark Fox his most significant win of the season while handing Colorado a stinging setback.

McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points for Colorado.

The Buffaloes (21-8, 10-6) were among a handful of teams who began the night a half-game behind conference-leading Arizona State.

No. 23 OHIO STATE 75, NEBRASKA 54

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 16 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a victory over Nebraska.

Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight.

The Buckeyes led 26-12 after making nine of their first 11 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Duane Washington Jr. hit three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points. He started for the first time since Jan. 11, taking the place of Young — who sat out with a sprained ankle.

C.J. Walker had 15 points and five rebounds.