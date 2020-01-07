'No one can stop' Nikola Jokic after stunning 47-point, zero turnover display

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had a night to remember as the Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on the road, with team-mate Will Barton declaring "no one can stop him".

Denver moved to 25-11 on the season, good for second in the Western Conference, after Jokic scored a career-high 47 points while committing zero turnovers on Monday.

"We go as he goes," Barton said of Jokic, per ESPN. "I feel like no one can stop him."

Barton had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Jamal Murray added 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

As well as his 47 points, center Jokic also had eight rebounds and five assists, going 16-of-25 from the field to sail past his previous top career total of 41 and the season-best of 31 recorded against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I just liked the flow of the game," said Jokic. "I think I made a few shots and got to the line a little bit, and I think the flow was really good for me."

The Nuggets bounced back nicely from their loss to the Washington Wizards, while the Hawks were left with an 8-29 record despite 29 points form star man Trae Young.

Next up for Jokic and the Nuggets is a road game against the Dallas Mavericks, who are sixth in the West.