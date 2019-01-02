×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nurse hails 'phenomenal' Leonard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    02 Jan 2019, 16:21 IST
KawhiLeonardcropped
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard

Nick Nurse was full of praise for the "phenomenal" Kawhi Leonard after he scored a career-high 45 points in the Toronto Raptors' 122-116 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Leonard stole the show at Scotiabank Arena on New Year's Day, scoring 30 second-half points as the Raptors moved to 28-11 in second spot in the Eastern Conference.

Raptors head coach Nurse hailed Leonard's performance ahead of his return to San Antonio on Thursday for the first time since he was traded by the Spurs.

"He was phenomenal," Nurse said. "Early in the year, he moves to some spaces fairly easily, and he would go 9-for-22 at the end of the night.

"I was just thinking, 'When is he going to go 16-for-22?' because it looked like they were shots he was going to make.

"I have kind of been waiting for one of these nights where he makes them all ... he was great. He is a special, special player, as we all know."

Leonard is relishing coming up against his former employers, with the Raptors eyeing a third consecutive win.

"Yeah, it's going to be fun," he said. "Everybody's anticipating the game. Things like that only get me better for the long run, so it's going to be a good game."

Omnisport
NEWS
Nurse pinpoints Leonard-inspired defensive improvement in...
RELATED STORY
Leonard plays harder in big games, says Raptors coach Nurse
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores career-high 45, Raptors beat Jazz 122-116
RELATED STORY
Griffin hails 'phenomenal' Lowry after Warriors demolition
RELATED STORY
Raptors coach Nurse fined by NBA for criticising referees
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores 27 as Raptors beat Bulls 95-89
RELATED STORY
Leonard and retooled Raptors hope to challenge for NBA title
RELATED STORY
Newcomer Leonard scores 24 as Raptors beat Cavaliers 116-104
RELATED STORY
Raptors star Leonard will continue sitting out half of...
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores 30, Green's 3 lifts Toronto past Heat 106-104
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us