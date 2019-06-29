×
Pacers' Collison announces retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    29 Jun 2019, 11:46 IST
Collison-Darren-USNews-121218-ftr-getty
Darren Collison

Former Indiana Pacers point guard Darren Collison is retiring.

The 31-year-old announced his decision in a letter posted on The Undefeated on Friday.

"Basketball has been my life since I was a child. I could never imagine finding anything that brings me more joy than I get from playing the game," he wrote.

"While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important which is my family and my faith. I am one of Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.

"With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA."

Collison played for five teams during his 10-year NBA career, averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 assists per game in his career. He was an unrestricted free agent.

He was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets 21st overall in 2009 and has since played for the Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

"I am so grateful for all the opportunities that basketball has brought to my life," he wrote.

"I have had the privilege over the past 10 years to play in front of some of the best fans and with some of the best organisations in the league."

He was named to the All-Rookie team in 2009-10 as he averaged 12.4 points and 5.7 assists for the Hornets.

He was then traded to the Pacers in part of a four-team, five-player deal which sent Troy Murphy to the New Jersey Nets, Trevor Ariza to the Hornets and Courtney Lee to the Houston Rockets.

Collison was also a very accomplished college player at UCLA, being named a third-team All-American in 2007-08. He was also twice named to the first-team All-Pac 12 roster.

"To all of you, I would like to say thank you for the countless years of support," he wrote. "Thank you for respecting my decision."

