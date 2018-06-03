Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Packers LB Matthews suffers broken nose in charity softball game

NFL Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler Clay Matthews will undergo surgery after suffering a broken nose during a charity event.

News 03 Jun 2018, 09:43 IST
Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews broke his nose after he was hit in the face by a line drive while pitching during a Green Bay Packers charity softball game.

Packers linebacker and six-time NFL Pro Bowler Matthews suffered a broken nose in a frightening moment on Saturday.

The 32-year-old NFL Super Bowl champion later tweeted that he will require surgery.

Matthews wrote: "Thank you for all the concern and well-wishes. I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides.

"Thankful as it could have been much more serious."

Matthews fell to the ground after he was hit by the ball off Lucas Patrick's bat and then walked quickly left the field holding his face in his glove.

The game was delayed, but the announcer at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin initially said the linebacker was doing "fine" shortly after he went to the clubhouse. 

The game resumed with Davante Adams filling in for Matthews on the mound, and he provided an update while wearing his jersey. 

"I wanted to let everybody know Clay is all right. He's got a little boo-boo on his nose, but he'll be all right. He's a tough guy," Adams told the crowd, per NBC26. 

A protective screen was placed in front of the mound after the incident for safety.

Matthews and Adams were named captains of the Green and Gold Charity Softball Game. All proceeds from the game will go to Young Life, an organisation that pairs students with adults for guidance.

 

 

