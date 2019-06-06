×
Raptors take 2-1 series lead despite 47 points from Curry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    06 Jun 2019, 09:28 IST
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry

The Toronto Raptors are two wins away from their first NBA title after beating the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Toronto took down Golden State 123-109 at Oracle Arena in Game 3 despite a Herculean effort from Stephen Curry.

The Raptors now lead the NBA Finals 2-1.

Two-time MVP Curry scored 47 points on 14-of-31 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists for Golden State.

He tried his absolute best to will his team to victory, but in the absence of Klay Thompson, there was little Curry could do.

Thompson was ruled out of the matchup 12 minutes before tipoff with a hamstring injury suffered in the final minutes of Game 2.

Curry took more shots in the first 12 minutes than he has ever taken in a quarter and played 43 minutes in the game, but even that was not enough to get Golden State a win.

As for Toronto, the Raptors got a well-balanced performance with 30 points from Kawhi Leonard, 23 from Kyle Lowry, 18 each from Danny Green and Pascal Siakam, and 17 from Marc Gasol.

The Raptors knew the Warriors were undermanned and took advantage.

Game 4 is on Friday.

