Sixers star Simmons makes history with triple-double

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 17 Dec 2018, 07:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons moved back into the conversation with Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson after his record-breaking performance in the NBA.

Simmons posted a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to lead the 76ers to a 128-105 win away to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

It was Simmons' 15th career triple-double in his 111th game, joining Robertson as the only two NBA players to ever post at least 15 triple-doubles in that few games.

"Honestly, just come in and win," Simmons – who only trails Wild Chamberlain's 62 for triple-doubles in franchise history – told NBC of the mentality coming into the matchup.

"Playing aggressive, sticking with our defence, and, offensively, run through our stuff."

"I just like to play the game the right way," Simmons said. "You know: find my team-mates if they're open, hit them; if I can get an easy bucket, get it; just trying to play the game the right way."

.@BenSimmons25 (22 PTS, 14 AST, 11 REB, 0 turnovers) records his 3rd triple-double of the season in the @sixers road W! #HereTheyCome



Simmons becomes the youngest player in @NBAHistory with 20+pts, 10+reb, 10+ast, 0 TOs in a game. pic.twitter.com/J70gWJESWr — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2018

Simmons' third triple-double of the season came with no turnovers as the 22-year-old became the youngest player in NBA history with more than 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and zero turnovers in a game.

Advertisement

"Wow. I'm happy," Simmons added when told about his zero turnovers. "I didn't know that, but I'm happy."

Jimmy Butler returned from a groin injury to help the 76ers snap a two-game skid and the four-time All-Star praised Simmons.

"Ben is doing what he always does for us, passing the ball," Butler said. "When he's playing like that, the game is really easy for everybody."

Of Butler – who recorded 19 points after missing back-to-back games – Simmons added: "Having Jimmy back helped because we had multiple guys that could put it away.

"I just do what I can offensively and help find guys who are scoring. Numbers are numbers. Obviously, stat-wise, it looks good."