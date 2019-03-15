×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Thanks, but no thanks - Zion never considered quitting Duke

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    15 Mar 2019, 01:40 IST
Williamson-Zion-USNews-110818-ftr-getty
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson always planned to play for Duke again despite his knee injury last month.

The freshman star sprained his knee in the opening minute of a crunch clash with North Carolina on February 20 and has not played since.

Many suggested Williamson, projected to be selected first in the 2019 NBA Draft, should have ended his collegiate career and focused on preparing for life as a professional.

But as he prepares to make his return against Syracuse in the quarter-finals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, Williamson says that was not an option for him.

"For the people that think I should stop playing in college and just focus on the NBA: thanks, but no thanks," he told NCAA.com.

"I'm not really worried about that. I'm just trying to be Zion and play the game I love. I love playing basketball. I'm going to go out there and do my best and try to work the hardest."

He added: "Playing for [Duke] has made me a better player because I'm just surrounded by great players.

"I'm enjoying my college experience and I'm just trying to go for that national championship. That's the end goal in college. You'll never be forgotten if you win a national championship."

Omnisport
NEWS
Zion Williamson to return for Duke on Thursday
RELATED STORY
'He's unreal' – Warriors' Curry praises Duke star Zion
RELATED STORY
Duke players, Coach K react to Zion Williamson’s knee injury
RELATED STORY
March Madness 2019: 4 Players to watch out for during March Madness
RELATED STORY
Shoe blowout, knee injury leave Zion, Duke to mull future
RELATED STORY
Without Zion, No. 3 Duke upset by No. 20 Virginia Tech 77-72
RELATED STORY
Analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of Zion Williamson, the likely #1 Draftee on 20th June
RELATED STORY
Zion Williamson not expected to face North Carolina – Krzyzewski
RELATED STORY
Barrett has triple-double, No. 2 Duke beats NC State, 94-78
RELATED STORY
The Early Favorites to win 2019 March Madness
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us