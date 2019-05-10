This Week in US Sports: Warriors suffer huge blow, Jaguars star sitting out

Kevin Durant

The NBA playoffs just hit an odd snag, especially for the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, a notable player just quit on his team for a year and the NHL playoffs are humming along beautifully.

All that and more on this week in US sports.

1. Durant set to miss remainder of second-round series

It has been said the one thing that could derail a Warriors title run is a major injury — well the defending champions may have just sustained that injury.

Kevin Durant went down with a calf strain in the third quarter of the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and he has all but been ruled out of the rest of the series.

The Warriors announced he will be re-evaluated next week, so he likely will not play in Game 6 or a likely Game 7.

Can the Warriors still beat the Rockets? Sure. They are up 3-2 and have to win just one of the last two games to go on to the Western Conference finals, but losing Durant is a massive blow.

2. Jaguars lose leading tackler

This was not what the Jacksonville Jaguars wanted to hear coming into the 2019 season.

Telvin Smith, the team's leading tackler in 2018, announced he will not play in 2019.

"It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order," Telvin said on Instagram. "At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health."

Smith had not reported to voluntary workouts leading up to the draft last month and head coach Doug Marrone had struggled to get a hold of him on the phone as well. This could explain why, but it definitely signals the Jaguars will have to scramble to put together a better defense next season.

3. Lakers can't escape drama

The Los Angeles Lakers just cannot get out of their own way.

Just days after it was reported that Tyronn Lue was set to be the next head coach, it was made official that Lue will not be their man.

Believe who you want in this situation as the Lakers say they cut off the negotiations or Lue who says it was him who did so, but the simple fact is, negotiations broke down and he will not lead the team next season.

Los Angeles are now interviewing Frank Vogel to lead their squad. This is just another chapter in a tumultuous last two months for the Lakers organisation.

4. It's Sho time

Shohei Ohtani is back.

The Japanese two-way sensation returned to the Los Angeles Angels this week after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October.

He will not be pitching this MLB season, but he will be the team's designated hitter presumably for the rest of the campaign.

5. NHL conference finals set

The NHL conference finals are set and there are a couple of bizarre, but entertaining series.

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will face off in their series while the San Jose Sharks will take on the St Louis Blues in the Western Conference finals.

Carolina barely made the playoffs while the Blues once had the worst record in the west.

But now the two teams are playing very well and have a chance to go to the Stanley Cup Final.