Walker scores 36 points as Hornets shock Celtics in Charlotte

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    24 Mar 2019, 09:58 IST
Kemba-Walker-USNews-032319-ftr-getty.jpg
Kemba Walker

The Hornets shocked the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Saturday, overcoming an 18-point deficit in the final eight minutes to claim a 124-117 victory in Charlotte.

Boston entered the game having lost two straight, and the Hornets extended their recent slide.

Kemba Walker dominated the contest, totalling 36 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Charlotte.

He even shared the ball with style, rewarding Miles Bridges' defensive efforts by throwing him a lob on the break.

Kyrie Irving had a respectable night in his own right for Boston. The point guard tallied 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Hornets are just 2.5 games back from the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are firmly in fifth place.

Charlotte will need to string together a few more signature wins to get into the postseason.

 

Advertisement

Towns tremendous for Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns racked up 33 points and 23 rebounds in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 112-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Trae Young poured in 32 points and 11 assists as his Atlanta Hawks topped the Philadelphia 76ers 129-127.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds in the Utah Jazz's 114-83 trouncing of the Chicago Bulls.

 

Dunn struggles for Bulls

Kris Dunn scored four points on one-of-eight shooting in the Bulls' loss.

 

Young winner

Trae Young ended Philadelphia's night with a game-winning floater in Atlanta.

DeMarcus Cousins showcased his handles and blew by Dallas' Luke Doncic for a slam in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Saturday's results

Charlotte Hornets 124-117 Boston Celtics
Miami Heat 113-108 Washington Wizards
Atlanta Hawks 129-127 Philadelphia 76ers
Utah Jazz 114-83 Chicago Bulls
Minnesota Timberwolves 112-99 Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks 126-91 Golden State Warriors
Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 Detroit Pistons
Sacramento Kings 112-103 Phoenix Suns

 

Spurs at Celtics

San Antonio were just one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but they have lost their last two games. Boston are still struggling to find consistency, as they enter Sunday having lost three straight. Both squads have All-Star calibre talent and are looking to get back on track.

Omnisport
NEWS
Walker sparks late rally, Hornets beat Boston 124-117
