Warriors star Curry practices with no issues

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    03 May 2019, 05:10 IST
Curry-Stephen-USNews-050219-ftr-getty
Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors appear unconcerned about Stephen Curry's injury.

The 31-year-old star briefly left the Warriors' Game 2 matchup with the Houston Rockets in the first quarter after dislocating his finger.

He returned later in the opening period and finished Golden State's win with 20 points on six-of-16 shooting.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that Curry went through practice with no issues.

Golden State will face the Rockets in Game 3 on Saturday in Houston.

"It's probably good we have a few days off," Kerr said on Thursday, via the Mercury News. "So hopefully the pain will continue to go down as we get closer to game time."

Curry said after Game 2 he would be "all right".

"Didn't break anything," Curry told reporters. "That's fortunate, some higher power was looking out for me on that one. Just have to deal with pain and, hopefully, before Saturday that goes away and it'll be fine."

Golden State guard Klay Thompson praised his team-mate's toughness following the victory.

"I've been there. He's a warrior – all pun intended – and he came back with a vengeance," Thompson told ESPN. "We're not the same team without him, so I'm happy he came back out here."

The Warriors enter Game 3 with a 2-0 lead in the series.

