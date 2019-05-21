×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors sweep Trail Blazers to reach NBA Finals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    21 May 2019, 09:38 IST
Curry-cropped
Stephen Curry celebrates as the Golden State Warriors advance to the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors have reached their fifth successive NBA Finals after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers.

Two-time reigning champions the Warriors outlasted the Trail Blazers 119-117 in overtime to seal a 4-0 Western Conference Finals victory on Monday.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green became the first team-mates in playoff history to both record triple-doubles in the same game.

Curry posted 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, while Green had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists on the road in Game 4.

The Warriors trailed 95-87 at the end of the third quarter but Golden State – producing another comeback in the series – outscored the Trail Blazers 24-16 in the final period to force OT.

Tied at 111-111 heading into overtime, a three-pointer from Green with 39.6 seconds remaining saw the Warriors pull clear of the Trail Blazers.

Meyers Leonard led the Blazers with 30 points and 12 rebounds, Damian Lillard had 28 points and 12 assists, while CJ McCollum added 26 points of his own.

Golden State – who were playing without Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala – will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Advertisement
Warriors on verge of NBA Finals after trumping Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
Raptors, Trail Blazers advance to conference finals
RELATED STORY
Warriors take 2-0 series lead over Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Warriors' dominant Game 1 win over Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking Points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 2
RELATED STORY
Three things that will decide Trail Blazers-Warriors series
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 4
RELATED STORY
Warriors and Trail Blazers extend leads, Celtics reach Conference semis
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Warriors' rallying win against Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us