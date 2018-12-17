WATCH: Nowitzki receives standing ovation in first home game of season
Dallas Mavericks fans were happy to see Dirk Nowitzki back on the court as the franchise great received a standing ovation.
Veteran forward Nowitzki, 40, returned from an ankle injury late last week and took the floor for his first home game of the season Sunday.
The Mavericks played a tribute video for Nowitzki – who is in his NBA-record 21st season with the Mavs – before their matchup against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas.
Nowitzki then received a standing ovation when he checked into the game with just over three minutes to remaining in the first quarter.
On the floor now...DIRKKKK!!@swish41 | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MbCWQJpSTZ— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 17, 2018
The 13-time All-Star and 2007 MVP scored his first basket of the game by knocking down a midrange jumper with less than seven minutes remaining before half-time.
: @swish41 made his home debut & this tribute video was shown in arena! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/rAgl0YFbfI— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 17, 2018
Nowitzki also led the Mavericks to their only title in in 2010-11 – the German winning the NBA Finals MVP in the process.
DIRRRRRK pic.twitter.com/P5ZxPUHEOv— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 17, 2018