WATCH: Nowitzki receives standing ovation in first home game of season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Dec 2018, 07:41 IST
Nowitzki-Dirk-USNews-121618-ftr-getty
Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks fans were happy to see Dirk Nowitzki back on the court as the franchise great received a standing ovation.

Veteran forward Nowitzki, 40, returned from an ankle injury late last week and took the floor for his first home game of the season Sunday.

The Mavericks played a tribute video for Nowitzki – who is in his NBA-record 21st season with the Mavs – before their matchup against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas.

Nowitzki then received a standing ovation when he checked into the game with just over three minutes to remaining in the first quarter.

The 13-time All-Star and 2007 MVP scored his first basket of the game by knocking down a midrange jumper with less than seven minutes remaining before half-time.

Nowitzki also led the Mavericks to their only title in in 2010-11 – the German winning the NBA Finals MVP in the process.

Omnisport
NEWS
