×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Watching great players' key to Kawhi Leonard's masterclass

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    06 May 2019, 06:02 IST
Kawhi-Leonard-USNews-050519-ftr-gettyjpg
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard said "watching great players" in his secret to staying cool under pressure after guiding the Toronto Raptors to a series-levelling victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Leonard continued his remarkable NBA playoff form with 39 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 101-96 win over the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The 2014 NBA champion Finals MVP is averaging a staggering 38 points and nine rebounds per game against the 76ers in the second-round series.

Reflecting on his performances, Leonard told reporters: "Just really growing up and learning from players.

"Watching great players. Seeing how they control the game and play at their own speed. Not trying to be rushed by the defender.

"But I was fortunate enough to be on some pretty good teams early. So, I was able to see defenses, go on deep playoff runs and pretty much establish that early. I feel like that probably helped me out."

Leonard's playoff displays have been a step up from what was arguably his best regular season to date.

But, Leonard needed help to even the series at 2-2, and he got that in Game 4 in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Four of his team-mates reached double-digit scoring totals and Serge Ibaka stepped up after an uncharacteristically poor night from Pascal Siakam.

"It was pretty obvious we needed some punch around the roster," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I just thought it was a different mentality tonight."

The second-seeded Raptors have the chance to take the series lead in Toronto on Tuesday.

Advertisement
NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers Vs Toronto Raptors- Game 4 Predictions & Game 3 Highlights
RELATED STORY
Kawhi Leonard: Top 5 Performances By The Klaw As A Spur
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Highest scoring games of Kawhi Leonard's career
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players currently being linked with the Los Angeles Clippers
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency and Rumours roundup: 5th July - Kawhi Leonard, Lillard to Lakers?
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reactions: NBA Players react to HUGE Spurs-Raptors trade involving Kawhi Leonard & DeMar DeRozan
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, April 28th: Clippers lead Lakers in race for Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry injury update and more 
RELATED STORY
Why the Lakers should not trade for Kawhi this season
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Kawhi Leonard's Most Likely Free Agent Destinations
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game 4
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us