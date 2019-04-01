Williamson says there's a 'high chance' he declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Zion Williamson said there was a "high chance" he would enter the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williamson's season ended when Duke lost to Michigan State in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

It has been widely assumed since before Williamson even signed with the Blue Devils that the phenomenon would play one college season and then declare for the draft.

Following the Blue Devils' disappointing 68-67 loss one game short of the Final Four, Williamson was asked about turning pro.

"I'm not going to make it official," he said, adding he plans to talk to his parents before declaring his decision.

But he conceded: "There’s obviously a high chance that I'm going to enter the draft."

It was certainly not the way Williamson wanted to go out, as the top-seeded Blue Devils fell short of a national championship.

FINAL: Michigan State 68, Duke 67. A late game-winning three from Kenny Goins ends the Blue Devils' season:https://t.co/nfCwePSNvs — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) March 31, 2019

The deadline for Williamson and other players to declare for the draft is April 21.

"A lot is obviously going through our minds right now ... this group will probably never play together again," Williamson said.

If – or rather, when – Williamson declares for the draft, he will become the heavy favourite to go number one overall.

It has also been assumed that Williamson's freshman team-mates, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish, will also declare for the draft, and it is possible all three could go in the top five or so picks.