Win, win, win, celebrate! – Green predicts 'fun times' despite Warriors loss

Warriors star Draymond Green in Game 3

Draymond Green was not interested in using the Golden State Warriors' injuries as an excuse for their Game 3 NBA Finals loss and he fully expects them to bounce back.

The Warriors lost 123-109 at home to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, falling 2-1 behind in the series having stolen Game 2 in Canada to seemingly take control.

Golden State were missing star men Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson through injury, while Kevon Looney has been ruled out for the rest of the Finals. Meanwhile, DeMarcus Cousins, who recently returned from a lay-off, managed just four points in 19 minutes.

But Green was not interested in rueing the Warriors' misfortune, instead planning how to respond on Friday.

"No one cares if guys are hurt. Everybody wants to see us lose," he told a news conference. "So I'm sure people are happy they're hurt.

"We've just got to continue to battle and win the next game, go back to Toronto, win Game 5, come back to Oracle, win Game 6 and then celebrate. Fun times ahead."

Pressed further on the injuries, Green responded: "[The Raptors] are a great team. Any time you make it to the NBA Finals, you're playing against another great team. It's always going to be challenging.

"We can sit and talk about the injuries until we're blue in the face - it's not going to change how Kevin's calf feels or make Looney feel better, and it isn't going to make Klay's hamstring feel better either.

"So it is what it is, with the guys we've got out there, we've got to roll with it. We fought tonight. We lost. We're going to fight again.

"I don't really see us losing too many more, though, but we're going to fight again. So it is what it is."