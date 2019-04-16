×
Zion Williamson declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    16 Apr 2019, 04:14 IST
zion-williamson-12212018-usnews-getty-ftr
Zion Williamson

Duke sensation and projected number one pick Zion Williamson has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Top NBA prospect and 18-year-old star Williamson announced his intentions via Instagram video post on Monday.

Williamson racked up plenty of accolades after his freshman season with the Blue Devils, taking home ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, the Naismith Award and the Wooden Award, among others.

The 6-7 forward averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks for Duke in 2018-19.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you Duke#thebrotherhood

A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on

"I just want to say thank you. Thank you for making this season a dream for me," Williamson said in his announcement.

"I want to thank God, Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski], the assistant coaches, my family, my team-mates and all the friends I've made at Duke. 

"Thank you for making this year the best year of my life. I don't think I can put it into words how special this year was. The brotherhood was incredible. Just being out there in Cameron [Indoor Stadium].

"Everything about this team is special, and learning from Coach K was special. He taught me so much about the game of basketball in one year that it made me sit back and go 'wow'."

Omnisport
NEWS
