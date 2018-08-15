Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stokes could be played if he says he is available: Hussain

Press Trust of India
44   //    15 Aug 2018, 21:55 IST

London, Aug 15 (PTI) Former captain Nasser Hussain says Ben Stokes could be picked for England's third Test against India but encouraged the all-rounder to "have a hard look at himself" after his affray trial concluded.

"As far as selection goes, Ben is one of the best XI cricketers in the country and has been found innocent in a court of law, although, obviously, (coach) Trevor Bayliss and (captain) Joe Root have to look at Ben mentally," Hussain told Sky Sports News.

Stokes was found not guilty at Bristol Crown Court yesterday and has subsequently been added to England's squad to face India at Trent Bridge.

The 27-year-old missed the second Test at Lord's while attending his trial.

"I am amazed how well he has coped mentally over the last few months with this hanging over him and as long as they feel he is mentally fit for selection then they should pick him.

"Ben is a pretty simple guy - he is most comfortable, most happy playing cricket for England. He loves it. It's all he wants to do, to be honest. If he says he is available to play then Joe, who knows him well, will want him back.

"Importantly, I think Stokes needs to have a long, hard look at himself - it's a couple of times now he has been in the press for the wrong reasons."

The temperamental all-rounder played a key role in England's 31-run win over India in the series opener at Birmingham.

"The Ben I know and who I see around the cricket team is a popular, unassuming, down-to-earth, very pleasant individual that will stay after a game and do autographs with kids for an hour and give his time.

"But I only see Stokes at cricket, so Ben has to make a decision - the image we see of him at cricket is probably not the image that has been portrayed over the last six months in the newspapers," Husain said

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
