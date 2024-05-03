5 best players who deserve EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS cards

With the French top flight offering some amazing footballing action in the 2023/24 season, fans are debating which players deserve to be featured as an EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS card. There have been some incredible performers in the latest campaign who have delivered consistently, leading their teams to victory and potentially earning boosted versions in Ultimate Team.

With reigning champions PSG once again dominating proceedings in the league, it will come as no surprise if their players are also heavily featured in the TOTS squad. However, players from several other teams also made headlines due to their brilliant performances, and are amongst the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS cards.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS cards

1) Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is one of the best strikers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

As arguably the biggest name in the sport today, Kylian Mbappe will almost certainly be part of the league's Team of the Season roster. The Frenchman is set to leave PSG at the end of the season and has helped the champions climb to the top of the table with his goal contributions. His popularity and performances make him one of the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS cards.

Mbappe already possesses a Team of the Year item that is widely regarded as the best striker in FC24. If his Team of the Season version is even comparable to the TOTY card, it will be one of the most sought-after cards in the game.

2) Jonathan David

David has an overpowered Birthday item (Image via EA Sports)

Canadian striker Jonathan David has been one of the most consistent strikers in the French top flight for the past few seasons. Trailing behind Mbappe on the goalscoring charts, David is currently the league's second-highest goal-scorer and his contributions have helped LOSC Lille compete for a top-four finish domestically. This earns him a spot amongst the best players who deserver EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS cards.

David already has an Ultimate Birthday version with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. If his potential Team of the Season version also arrives with this combination, he has the abilities needed to be one of the most overpowered attackers on the virtual pitch.

3) Alexandr Golovin

Golovin is one of the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS cards (Image via EA Sports)

Despite PSG being dominant in the league once again and spearheading the table with relative ease, AS Monaco has been exceptional in the competition as well. The Monégasque club is currently second in the league, with Alexandr Golovin's contributions playing an important role.

The Russian midfielder is an all-rounder, helping out in both offense and defense. He is one of the players who deserve EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS cards, and his possible boosted versions could potentially replicate his versatile approach to the sport on the virtual pitch as well.

4) Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has a lot of special versions (Image via EA Sports)

Despite establishing himself as one of the most lethal strikers in European club football with Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, Aubameyang has had some underwhelming seasons recently. However, he is now back to his usual best with Marseille and is one of the top goal contributors in Ligue 1. Thanks to his attacking prowess and team contributions, Aubameyang deserves to be part of the EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS promo.

Aubameyang already possesses multiple special cards in Ultimate Team, including a POTM SBC and a fan-favorite Radioactive item. All these versions were extremely popular with fans due to his pace, finishing, and physicality, and his TOTS card could be much better in the game's current meta.

5) Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has an excellent Fantasy card (Image via EA Sports)

Despite having an underwhelming start to his career in a PSG shirt, Ousmane Dembele has turned his season around and is currently one of the league's best assist providers. The Frenchman arrived in Ligue 1 from FC Barcelona, and his recent performances make him one of the best players who deserve EA FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS cards.

Dembele already possesses a 94-rated Fantasy FC card in Ultimate Team, so his potential Team of the Season card could have the stats and attributes required to rival the likes of Mbappe and Ronaldo Nazario on the virtual pitch.

