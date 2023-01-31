5 best smart TVs for your PS5 in 2023

Whether you're a PS5 enthusiast or you boot up your console only a few times a month, you deserve a good smart TV to enjoy a better immersive gaming experience. It's most likely that you're using a basic display with your console to play games, but did you know that some models provide a much better experience?

If you're either looking for a new TV or upgrading to one that can give you an alluring gaming experience, there are a few things you must look out for. This article will help you find the best smart TVs you can get to use with your console.

Smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, and more for your PS5

1) TCL 5-series (55-inch for $369)

This 4K Ultra HD TV comes packed with advanced features that take the PS5 experience to the next level. With Dolby Vision HDR and QLED wide-color technology, viewers can experience a lifelike picture with more than a billion colors and greater accuracy, brightness, and contrast.

The contrast-control zones optimize contrast across up to 40 local dimming areas, providing a striking distinction between bright and dark parts of the image. The HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, delivering a truly cinematic experience at home.

The AiPQ Engine uses machine learning to enhance color, contrast, and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. The auto-game mode automatically adjusts the picture mode for a smoother and more seamless gameplay experience. Meanwhile, the variable refresh rate ensures dynamic and smooth gameplay as intended by game developers.

2) Sony X90K (55-inch for $794)

This Smart TV from Sony offers an exceptional viewing experience with precise FULL ARRAY LED contrast and intelligent TV processing. The Cognitive Processor XR enhances the contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

This TV is perfect for gaming enthusiasts, especially those who own a PS 5, with input lags as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch. With support for HDMI 2.1 features like 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM, gamers get a competitive edge.

The wide palette and XR Triluminos Pro technology deliver billions of accurate colors for natural and beautiful picture quality.

This premium but budget smart TV, with Google TV and Google Assistant, allows you to organize your favorite content from multiple streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, and more. Additionally, it also supports AirPlay 2, allowing you to stream from your Apple devices.

3) TCL 6-series (65-inch for $999)

This TV delivers superior 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with Dolby Vision HDR, providing a lifelike viewing experience. The mini-LED technology provides uncompromised contrast, brightness, and uniformity, making it an ideal product to pair with the PS5.

This smart TV features QLED technology, which delivers better brightness and wider color volume. The contrast is optimized across up to 240 localized zones, ensuring a striking difference between the bright and dark areas of the image. It is also compatible with the Roku mobile app and has a voice-enabled remote control.

The THX Certified Game Mode provides the most optimal viewing experience for big-screen PS5 gaming, eliminating image smears, response times, or input lag. The TV has 4 HDMI inputs, including 1 eARC, to connect all your favorite devices and deliver better quality sound.

4) LG C2 (65-inch for $1542)

LG's eight million self-lit OLED pixels offer incredible picture quality with amazing colors, deep blacks, and over a billion colors that are even brighter. The Alpha 9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K was exclusively engineered for LG, and automatically adjusts the smart TV's settings for improved picture and sound quality.

The Filmmaker mode eliminates unnecessary processing and enhances the viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. The LG Game Optimizer mode with Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) enhances your PS5 gaming experience with fluid on-screen motion.

5) Samsung Q90B (65-inch for $2345)

The Samsung Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs delivers stunning picture quality with precise control over individual zones of light for breathtaking color and contrast. The Quantum HDR 32X provides lifelike contrast and brilliance, showcasing all the nuances in HDR content.

Consumers can enjoy a wireless Dolby Atmos experience without the hassle of wires for a fully immersive sound experience. They can immerse themselves in captivating 3D sound with True 5.1.2 Sound, featuring five channels, one subwoofer, and two height channels for a truly immersive audio experience.

With all the features combined, this is one of the best premium smart TVs for gaming on the PS5.

Whether you are looking for a budget smart TV to enjoy PS5 gaming or a premium TV for a full-fledged gaming experience on your PS5, there is something for you on this list. Ultimately, ensure you are looking for a product that matches your preferences and needs.

