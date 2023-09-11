10 best adventure maps for Minecraft Bedrock Edition 

Minecraft allows players to showcase their ingenuity and creativity in various ways, one of them being the maps that have been present in the community for a very long time. These maps can be categorized into various classes, and adventure maps are one of them. Most adventure maps do not allow players to craft or break blocks as they depend upon the storytelling and ambiance of the surroundings to showcase the lore.

Players can find a plethora of such maps, ranging from fantasy to sci-fi to horror-themed worlds, in both Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft, making it difficult for them to pick one. Hence, this article will highlight 10 adventure maps for players on the Bedrock edition of Minecraft.

10 adventure maps players should try on Minecraft Bedrock edition

1) The Secret of Dungeons

Want to feel like a hero? In this Minecraft map, you must race against villains to get your hands on dangerous crystals hidden away in dungeons. These crystals have the ability to reshape the code of the universe, throwing it into chaos and madness. It is upon you, the mayor of the village, to save the universe from such a disaster.

The map features astounding cutscenes, interactive dialogues, gorgeous custom textures, and four dungeons that players must explore. The map is supported on the 1.18.10 version.

Download here

2) Mission to Lunotopis Chapter One

The planet is dying, and the human race is on the brink of extinction. This map scrambles you on a hunt to find a new planet that can be called home. Although you and your crew discover Lunotopis as a suitable candidate, your ship collapses on a desert planet known as Xaruta, leaving you stranded in the middle of nowhere.

You must now embark on a dangerous mission to get back to Lunotopis, a journey that will be long and treacherous. You must learn to adapt and survive in these harsh conditions. The map is supported on the 1.19.50 version.

Download here

3) Mission to Lunotopis Chapter Two

Before playing this map, you are advised to complete the Mission to Lunotopis Chapter One first. After surviving the horrors of Xaruta, you will find yourself surrounded by a friendly community. However, things aren’t as easy as they appear.

You will have to fight the malicious neighbors and make your way to stop the nefarious mastermind, Yanix. To save humanity, you must defeat Yanix, who is a malevolent sorcerer residing in a foreboding tower away from your ship.

Download here

4) F.R.I.E.N.D

Face the horrors as you slowly progress ahead. (Image via mcpedl.com)

This is a horror-themed Minecraft adventure map. You wake up on your bed like any other day only to find something does not add up. You spawn in a sweet little cottage awakened from your sleep, hidden deep within a forest. Even during what is supposed to be daytime, the outside is dark and gloomy.

You must uncover the reason behind this anomaly and survive the horror that looms around you. The map does not have any mods or custom textures and is played on a vanilla version of Minecraft. The map is supported on the 1.19.80 version.

Download here

5) Hogwarts and the Surrounding Areas

This adventure map is a fever dream come true for all the Potter heads. It features an entire Harry Potter-themed map, consisting of structures like Hogwarts (with detailed interiors), Hogsmeade, quidditch grounds, and much more.

It also features magical spells, ridable Thestrals, and many immersive items, making for a truly enchanting experience within Minecraft.

Download here

6) Quantum Escape

The feeling of Déjà vu is quite common, but being stuck in it is a scary concept. In this Minecraft horror-based adventure map, you will experience yourself being stranded in a time loop fighting for a way to escape it.

The map is based on a VR Chat game known as Time Breach. The clock keeps ticking and when 120 seconds are up, you must start all over again. Do you have what it takes to escape this hellish place, or will you succumb to it?

Download here

7) Lucky Skyblock

Make your way across the island with minimum tools and maximum luck. (Image via Mojang)

This map brings a twist to the already adored Skyblock map in Minecraft. The map spawns you on an island containing a chest filled with a lava bucket, 64 cobblestones, 64 dirt blocks, a pickaxe, a water bucket, and a tree sapling.

The peculiar feature of this map is that the small islands are made up of lucky blocks, and when mined, give you randomized loot. This map features three lucky block islands and one lucky block tower. Connect your way to each other and complete the game.

Download here

8) Flippy House Scary Horror

This is undoubtedly one of the creepiest adventure maps in Minecraft. You are set inside a house where you have to navigate through different rooms, solve puzzles, and interact with items set up in an eerie environment. All of this has to be accomplished while sneaking away from Flippy, a scary monster on the hunt.

Familiarize yourself with this horror-based map which comes in three difficulty settings: Easy, Medium, and Hard.

Download here

9) Fantasy Kingdom

Explore this magnificent kingdom set in the Middle Ages. (Image via mcpedl.com)

This Minecraft map sets you amidst an ancient empire introducing a rustic medieval land. The land has witnessed several wars and debacles. Overflowing with magical and ancient history, set foot in this kingdom with mysteries to unfold.

The world comprises several buildings and structures intricately detailed. The map also includes roads, pavements, structures, and mobs, which makes it an interesting one to explore.

Download here

10) Escape the Rooms

This escape room adventure-based map comprises five rooms that you must escape. To aid in your breakout, you will be provided with hints that will lead you to items hidden in chests and rooms.

There are basically two types of hints: Simple hints and Solution hints. Make your way through this challenging five-room enigma and find your escape.

Download here

Minecraft offers players an array of custom-made maps that they can choose from. The abovementioned maps are a few of the best adventure-themed maps the game has to offer in the Bedrock edition. These maps allow players to immerse themselves in the imaginative world and explore them to their heart's desire.